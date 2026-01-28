3 Options for Giants' Offensive Coordinator Now that Todd Monken is Off the Board

In the end, the allure of working as a head coach was too great for former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, whom many anticipated would follow John Harbaugh from Baltimore to the Giants in the same role.

With news of Monken accepting the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, where he’ll get to work with reigning NFL sack leader Myles Garrett and newly minted Pro Bowl quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Giants and Harbaugh now must switch to Plan B in their search for the all-important offensive coordinator.

Here’s a look at three potential options for Harbaugh and the Giants to pursue.

Davis Webb, Broncos Pass Game Coordinator

Reports broke late last night of the Giants' interest in their 2017 third-round draft pick, who had two tours of duty as a player with the Giants.

The second one, in 2022, saw Webb follow then-new head coach Brian Daboll from Buffalo, where Webb served as a quasi-coach, helping the rest of the quarterbacks grasp the complexities of Daboll’s system.

Nate Scheelhaase, Rams Pass Game Coordinator

Scheelhaase has drawn some head coaching consideration this cycle with Buffalo and the Browns. Scheelhaase, 35, is a former quarterback who went undrafted in 2014 out of Illinois.

He has been in coaching since 2015 and has prior experience as an offensive coordinator at the college level, serving in that role at Iowa State in 2024, where he was also the school’s quarterbacks coach.

He’s been with McVay in Los Angeles since 2024, first as an offensive assistant, earning a promotion to his current role as pass game coordinator this past season.

The Rams finished the 2025 regular season with the league’s best offense (394.6 yards/game) and its best passing offense (268.1 yards/game). The Rams were eliminated from the postseason last weekend, losing 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.

Scheelhaase, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, reportdly plans to stay with the Rams for now, but certrainly, he could change his mind if Harbarbaugh were to come calling.

Bryan McClendon, Bucs Receivers Coach

A name that hasn’t really come up in terms of any coaching searches is that of Tampa Bay receivers coach Bryan McClendon, a former NFL wide receiver who had a cup of coffee with the Chicago Bears in 2006 during the offseason.

McClendon rose through the college coaching ranks at George, his alma mater, from a graduate assistant in 2007 to assistant head coach, receivers coach, and pass game coordinator in 2015.

McClendon was also the interim head coach for the Bulldogs in 2015 after the departure of Mark Richt.

McClendon served as the co-offensive coordinator at South Carolina in 2016 and 2017 before being promoted to the main role in 2018. In 2020, he went to Oregon as the school’s passing game coordinator, and in 2021, he was named the interim head coach after head coach Mario Cristobal left for the Miami Hurricanes program.

McClendon then returned to Georgia for the 2022-2023 seasons as the school’s pass game coordinator and receiver coach before landing his first NFL coaching gig with the Bucs as their receivers coach.

Another Reported Giants OC Target Lands Elsewhere

Harbaugh, who has already interviewed former Dolphins receivers coach Robert Prince for the Giants' offensive coordinator role, won’t be getting him either, as Prince signed on with the Falcons and their new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, to be their receivers coach.

