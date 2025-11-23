Would Rams DC Chris Shula Be a Good Fit as NY Giants Head Coach?
For the second year in a row, the New York Giants are charged with completing a task that could have a profound effect on their long-term future.
They drafted a promising quarterback, Jaxson Dart, last offseason. Now, the organization must find a new head coach who can effectively oversee his development and spark a desperately-needed culture change.
Although many fans may not consider him an ideal candidate, Chris Shula, the current defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, whom FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer mentioned as a possible candidate during last week’s pre-game show, is an intriguing option.
The idea of hiring a defense-first guy who has never led a team before is unsurprisingly drawing skepticism, but this man has plenty going for him.
The Sean McVay coaching tree has produced successful coaches such as Kevin O'Connell, Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, and Liam Coen.
For the better part of a decade, Shula has been with McVay, who has given his coaching prodigy a strong seal of approval and made a compelling case for himself through on-field results.
The NY Giants could use strong defensive leadership
The 39-year-old Shula, the grandson of legendary NFL head coach Don Shula, has been with the Rams since 2017. He served as their linebackers coach during their Super Bowl-winning 2021 campaign and has also operated as a pass game coordinator, defensive backs coach, and pass rush coordinator.
Shula remains an integral part of the franchise, guiding the Rams through the post-Aaron Donald era and helping them become one of the league's top defenses.
Los Angeles has allowed 17.2 points per game, which trails only the Houston Texans, and the team also ranks in the top three for most takeaways (18). New York is near the bottom of the NFL in both of those critical categories.
Many Giants fans might covet an offensive-minded head coach who can mold Dart. Still, an impressive coordinator who grew up around football and commands the utmost respect from Sean McVay deserves consideration.
If Shula can find the right staff to foster Dart's growth, then his lack of offensive acumen could be irrelevant. Leadership can sometimes trump all else. Moreover, hiring a defensive specialist could allow Big Blue to maximize what was supposed to be a stellar front-seven. Historically, this franchise is at its best when it sets the tone on defense.
More than an area of expertise, the biggest question mark surrounding Shula is his inexperience. He has never been a head coach before, and the Giants have not fared well with first-timers lately.
Ben McAdoo, Joe Judge, and Brian Daboll all got their big breaks with New York, and for various reasons, their tenures all ended in disaster. Although general manager Joe Schoen is running the coaching search, ownership could always advise him to prioritize experience over the "next golden boy."
There are not a ton of plausible candidates who fit that criteria, however.
Hiring a rookie HC can pay dividends
Super Bowl XXXVII champion Jon Gruden remains linked to New York, but I have my doubts he will get an NFL head coaching job after filing a lawsuit against the league.
North Carolina's Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest NFL coach of all time and has deep ties to Big Blue, but he has already stated that he doesn’t have interest in pursuing an NFL head coaching job.
Super Bowl XLV champ Mike McCarthy is possibly the most qualified person currently available to lead Big Blue -- under his helm, the Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 in three consecutive seasons -- but he does not jump out as a long-term solution.
While nobody can discount the importance of credibility, there is merit to bringing in the right rookie head coach. If McVay's judgment is accurate, Chris Shula could give the Giants a sustainable identity that will bring pride back to MetLife Stadium.
Franchises like the Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Vikings, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears are all in a solid position after hiring a first-year HC. New York's downfall has not been inexperience; it is poor decision-making. Shula deserves the chance to prove he is an anomaly.
If Joe Schoen does not believe the third-generation coach is a fit for the Giants, then so be it. But he should take a hard look at him before making that call.
