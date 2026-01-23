4 Young Giants Players With Untapped Potential

The New York Giants were considered an appealing job for John Harbaugh, partly because of the talent they have on their roster. But there are a few players who have yet to realize their potential and who, in some cases, took a step backward in 2025 for one reason or another.

If these same players start to live up to their potential, Big Blue could indeed become very interesting. With expectations for the team soaring, it feels like a good time to take a closer look at possible emerging talents.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants wisely invested draft capital and a $150 million contract in second-team All-Pro Brian Burns. They believe fellow edge rusher Abdul Carter will ascend to similar stardom in the near future.

Where does that leave Kayvon Thibodeaux? The four-year outside linebacker possesses eye-popping physical gifts, but he has yet to post the kind of consistent production that one anticipates from a No. 5 overall draft pick.

Injuries are partially to blame for the unmet expectations, but even when on the field, Thibodeaux is not often a dominant presence.

Thibodeaux has been among the most reliable run defenders the team has, but his pass-rushing numbers have tapered off ever since he posted 11.5 sacks in 2023, coincidentally his one 17-game season. This has raised a question of whether it pays to invest heavily in him beyond 2026.

Thibodeaux can blossom into an impactful force. With this coming season being his contract year, he should be primed to have a monster season if he can stay healthy.

Dru Phillips

Dru Phillips played his first full NFL season, which was a mixed bag. His tackles were down (66 from 71 as a rookie), and he delivered 12 pass breakups, 11 more than his first season.

But he also finished second on the team in penalties with 11 (only one declined, five of his penalties being defensive pass interference, in which his technique was all over the place, as was his tendency to be “grabby” at receivers.

Phillips has talent and can become one of the better slot cornerbacks in the NFL. He was versatile and active on the field, disrupting numerous plays with his relentless intensity.

He also needs to reel in his overzealousness, as it contributed to a 13.5% missed tackle rate and finished with the third-worst coverage rating (out of 14) among slot cornerbacks who played a minimum of 250 snaps at the position.

Phillips can significantly alter league-wide perception of himself if he cuts down on the mistakes moving forward. He has the tools to thrive in the nickel. Under the right defensive mind , the former third-round pick can fully utilize them and greatly boost the secondary.

Marcus Mbow

The fifth-round offensive lineman joined the Giants as a sleeper pick last April, quickly winning fans over with his athleticism and can-do attitude. He worked on the outside and inside during training camp before landing at tackle.

Although it is still unclear where Marcus Mbow winds up in the long term, he is set up quite nicely on the Giants.

The 22-year-old could be the favorite to replace Jermaine Eluemunor if the veteran signs with another team in free agency . Mbow, who told New York Giants On SI that he practiced a bit at guard, could also have a future at right guard if the team moves on from Greg Van Roten.

Mbow uses his foot speed to effectively maneuver around the O-line and has the tenacity to finish blocks. If the Purdue alum can build up his strength, he could become a valuable protector for Jaxson Dart.

After logging 325 offensive snaps as a rookie and registering three sacks and 26 total pressures allowed, Mbow gained important experience. He took his lumps and should now enter the offseason with even more confidence.

He has more work to do, but this young talent is pointing up.

Theo Johnson

Standing at 6-foot-6, 264 pounds, Theo Johnson has the ideal size for an NFL tight end. His physical attributes have not translated to consistent success, however.

Following an injury-shortened rookie year, the 2024 fourth-round selection out of Penn State stayed healthy for nearly the entire season before contracting an undisclosed illness in late December that cost him the final two games.

He recorded 45 receptions for 528 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games, but his hands remain a concern. Johnson has 12 drops (14.0 drop percentage) through his first two seasons.

He continues to stumble at costly times, with 19.4% of his career dropped passes coming on third down , preventing New York's offense from reaching the next level.

Johnson contributed four out of his five touchdowns in the red zone this season, tying him for 14th among tight ends. He finished with 528 receiving yards on 45 receptions, with his reception rate dipping from 67.4% as a rookie to 60.8% this season.

Johnson has undeniable chemistry with Dart. The 24-year-old just needs to hold onto the ball.

