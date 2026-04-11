Backup Quarterback, Backup Fullback and Draft Direction Dot This Week's NY Giants Mailbag

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

@Patricia_Traina What options do you see at QB3? #askPTrain — Jeff Cope (@JeffCope_) April 10, 2026

Jeff, I think they're going to sign an undrafted free agent. I don't think they'll use a draft pick on a QB3, though I suppose you could make a case for that if you don't think Jameis Winston will be here after this coming season.

I don't have any names for you right now, other than maybe some of the local guys who came in for a visit . But we'll circle back to that I'm sure after the draft ends.

The prior regime was very tight with info. Do you see Harbaugh being more open which would make press conferences interesting and not just checking the box of things that have to be done? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) April 8, 2026

Kris, I think it's too soon to say how things will progress. The prior regime, as I seem to recall, was, at first, a little more generous with information at the start before pulling back. So far, this new regime was very generous with its responses.

That said, have you ever heard the term "word salad"? Someone can talk a lot but not say anything of substance. I'm not saying that's what is happening now but it's something to keep an eye on as those days when it becomes really important to keep things under wraps start to approach.

One other point which might answer your question. The prior regime and the ones before it allowed media access to the extra mini camp before the draft that all new coaching staffs are afforded under the CBA.

This one is not, at least not as of this writing. Can we count that as a precursor as to how information might be made available?

@Patricia_Traina #askPTrain

Pat, how would you construct an extension for Dexter Lawerence that would make him happy and help the Giants financially? — Bill Frantz (@feihc53) April 8, 2026

Bill, I’m not sure exactly how much more money Dexter wants, but I suspect his two criteria include being paid among the top three interior defensive linemen and having at least two more years of guaranteed money.

What the Giants did last year, if I remember correctly, is they gave him some incentives to work toward and that was the extent of it. That probably won’t fly again this year.

So what I would do is give him a three-year extension, with two years worth of guaranteed money that would push his APYinto the $26 million range (puts him just behind Chris Jones of the Chiefs but in line with Milton Williams and Jordan Davis).

I don’t know if I’d go crazy with the mechanisms that the Eagles gave to Davis which include four voidable years and five option bonuses. Interestingly, David got $19.653 million in guaranteed salary, which is about what I might do with Lawrence.

And yes, I’d include some incentives to push the value to that $26 million APY mark. If Dexter is of the opinion that he’s still the top defensive lineman in the league, then reaching some NLTBE incentives shouldn’t be a problem, right?

Does it get tiring covering a losing franchise? — 𝕄𝕁 (@MJ916) April 9, 2026

If it did, would I still be doing it for 30+ years, half of which have been losing seasons?

#askPTrain - Dear Patricia, if the Giants trade down from #37 to pick up a 3rd rounder PLUS a late 7th round pick, how mad will you be that your coverage will need to extend to the late 7th round? Will we get your first ever on air crash out?! — Fred Nayburs (@FredNayburs) April 5, 2026

Fred, thanks for your concern about my potential state of mind if the Giants were to acquire a pick in the seventh round. Rest assured that whatever happens, happens and I will be fine either way.

Right now there is no back up fullback. Do you think the Giants train Elijah Chapman to play there full time? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) April 10, 2026

No. Chris Manhertz can play the position if they need him to. And it's not as though they're going to use a fullback on at least 50% of the snaps anyway, so I don't think that's a reason to train anyone for the role.