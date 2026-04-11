Backup Quarterback, Backup Fullback and Draft Direction Dot This Week's NY Giants Mailbag
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Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!
Jeff, I think they're going to sign an undrafted free agent. I don't think they'll use a draft pick on a QB3, though I suppose you could make a case for that if you don't think Jameis Winston will be here after this coming season.
I don't have any names for you right now, other than maybe some of the local guys who came in for a visit. But we'll circle back to that I'm sure after the draft ends.
Kris, I think it's too soon to say how things will progress. The prior regime, as I seem to recall, was, at first, a little more generous with information at the start before pulling back. So far, this new regime was very generous with its responses.
That said, have you ever heard the term "word salad"? Someone can talk a lot but not say anything of substance. I'm not saying that's what is happening now but it's something to keep an eye on as those days when it becomes really important to keep things under wraps start to approach.
One other point which might answer your question. The prior regime and the ones before it allowed media access to the extra mini camp before the draft that all new coaching staffs are afforded under the CBA.
This one is not, at least not as of this writing. Can we count that as a precursor as to how information might be made available?
Bill, I’m not sure exactly how much more money Dexter wants, but I suspect his two criteria include being paid among the top three interior defensive linemen and having at least two more years of guaranteed money.
What the Giants did last year, if I remember correctly, is they gave him some incentives to work toward and that was the extent of it. That probably won’t fly again this year.
So what I would do is give him a three-year extension, with two years worth of guaranteed money that would push his APYinto the $26 million range (puts him just behind Chris Jones of the Chiefs but in line with Milton Williams and Jordan Davis).
I don’t know if I’d go crazy with the mechanisms that the Eagles gave to Davis which include four voidable years and five option bonuses. Interestingly, David got $19.653 million in guaranteed salary, which is about what I might do with Lawrence.
And yes, I’d include some incentives to push the value to that $26 million APY mark. If Dexter is of the opinion that he’s still the top defensive lineman in the league, then reaching some NLTBE incentives shouldn’t be a problem, right?
If it did, would I still be doing it for 30+ years, half of which have been losing seasons?
Fred, thanks for your concern about my potential state of mind if the Giants were to acquire a pick in the seventh round. Rest assured that whatever happens, happens and I will be fine either way.
No. Chris Manhertz can play the position if they need him to. And it's not as though they're going to use a fullback on at least 50% of the snaps anyway, so I don't think that's a reason to train anyone for the role.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina