Giants Defensive Leader Still the Same Force Despite Sluggish Numbers, Says Teammate
The jersey number is the same, as is the easygoing demeanor that, once he steps on the field, turns into a force for opposing offenses to reckon with.
However, the stats are quite a different story for New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II.
The Giants' two-time Pro Bowler is having one of his quietest seasons. And the lack of production–Lawrence has just 20 tackles, a half sack, one tackle for loss, four quarterback hits, and three pass breakups–has some people wondering what’s up with the Giants' defensive leader.
For context, Lawrence continues to be double-teamed at a ridiculously high rate. Entering Week 8, he faced a league-high 61.2% of his pass rushes, double-teamed, the second consecutive season he led the NFL in double-team blocks, according to NFL+.
Still, double-team blocks aren't new to Lawrence, who faced a high amount last season as well. Unlike this season, in which he has seven pressures and zero sacks (3.3%), last season he more often than not beat those double-team blocks, posting a career-high in sacks until an elbow injury ended his season.
Lawrence’s sluggish production this season drew some harsh criticism from legendary Giants linebacker Carl Banks, who questioned if opponents still respected his game.
But fellow defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches says Lawrence is Lawrence.
“Don't let the numbers lie to you. Because even though some things may not pop up statistically or on the stat sheet, guys are still worried about Dex,” he said Monday.
“The way they block Dex is different from how they'll block us or other D-linemen. When they see him out there, he's still a threat. They still know they have to keep him covered up.
“They still know they have to double, triple, or seal him off for certain things. So, yes, he's still a weapon. There are a lot of things that Dex does well and is very good at that help other people become open or get free.”
Defensive line coach Andre Patterson shares a similar perspective, telling reporters earlier this month that Dex is still Dex.
“Call our opponents,” Patterson said. “Call everybody we play and ask them if Dexter Lawrence is still playing like Dexter Lawrence.
“There’s no other d-lineman in this league that gets as many double teams as he does. Not even close.”
So then why hasn’t the production been there as it was last year when Lawrence was being doubled at a ridiculously high rate?
Is it possible that Lawrence's dislocated elbow from last year isn’t fully 100%, which has compromised his strength and ability to shed blocks?
Whereas last year Lawrence played in 73% of the defensive snaps, this year he’s only appeared in 67%, something that could, again, be health-related.
Whatever it is, Patterson insists that Lawrence is Lawrence in that he’s creating opportunities for others to make plays and that his own plays will eventually come.
“As a football player, what he does on Sundays, he’s playing like Dex,” Patterson said, noting that Lawrence has opened up opportunities for others on the defense to make plays.
“I get it, people don’t see the sacks that he had last year and think ‘Oh, he’s not playing up to his standard because he’s not getting sacks.’
“He’s not getting sacks because he’s getting doubled all the time, and he may get three one-on-ones through the course of a whole game.”
