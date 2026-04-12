Analyzing the Eagles' $15M Bet to Stop the Giants’ New Speed

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is looking to define a new era of Big Blue football, and that will start with the division where the Giants have dominated their fiercest rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have won nine of the last 13 meetings between the two teams since the start of the decade, and the Giants are winless on the road against the Eagles since October 27, 2013, when the Giants beat the Eagles on their home turf.

Both teams have new faces on their rosters, but the one newcomer who is likely to create fits for the Giants is cornerback Riq Woolen, who joins the Giants’ heated rivals after being part of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Why Woolen was attractive to the Eagles

Woolen had some struggles in his final years with the Seahawks. He went from being an every-snap defensive starter to being part of a three-man rotation beginning in Week 10. He was also benched late in the 2024 season on the Seahawks first drive against Minnesota due to a violation of an undisclosed team rule.

Despite those bumps in the road, the Eagles signed Woolen, a 2022 Pro Bowler and the NFL interception co-leader that season, to further bolster their defensive backfield.

Last season, Woolen, in 677 coverage snaps (one less than his career high set in his rookie season in 2022), allowed a 57.3% reception rate for just 486 yards.

He also tied a career high in touchdowns allowed (six) and pass breakups (10) while registering a career low one interception.

Woolen, at times, also played fast and loose, a little too much, given that he racked up 11 penalties, a career high.

Eagles Bet on Woolen to Neutralize Giants’ Air Attack

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Production aside, Woolen, who signed a one-year, $15 million “prove it” deal (which has four voidable years to help lessen the $6 million signing bonus he received to sign), will step into a starting role opposite Quinyon Mitchell, a role previously held by former Giants defensive back Adoree’ Jackson.

The hope is that Mitchell, Woolen, and slot cornerback Cooper DeJean will give the Eagles the necessary firepower for when they have to face the Giants' receiving corps, headlined by Malik Nabers, and which also includes Darius Slayton and newcomers Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, all of whom can slice the top off defenses.