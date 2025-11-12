Giants Have Lengthy Injury Report to Start Week 11
As expected, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is not only in the league’s protocol but, based on his absence during the media viewing portion of practice, appears to be in the early stages of it.
Dart is one of 13 Giants who appeared on the injury report, of which ten players did not participate in practice.
Interim head coach Mike Kafka told reporters that Dart is making progress. Still, he also spoke in definitive terms that Jameis Winston would get the starting assignment on Sunday, meaning the team didn’t expect Dart to be cleared by an independent neurological consultant in time.
“I think Jameis has done a great job since he's been here,” said interim head coach Mike Kafka on why he decided to go with Winston over Russell Wilson.
“Just like all our quarterback room, I've got a lot of trust in that room, being in there all the time, pretty much every single day since we've been here. But I've got a good feel for those guys, and I think Jameis will do a heck of a job,” Kafka added.
The Giants also announced that they have placed kicker Graham Gano (neck), who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, on the injured reserve list.
This is the second time Gano has landed on IR this season, and it is likely the end of his tenure with the Giants, despite another season remaining on his contract.
On the plus side, center John Michael Schmitz (shin) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) were both listed as limited. Both players appear to have an outside chance of being ready for Sunday’s game against the Packers.
New York Giants Practice Participation
Did Not Participate
- QB Jaxson Dart (concussion)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- LB Neville Hewitt (foot)
- T Evan Neal (hamstring)
- S Tyler Nubin (neck)
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe)
- ILB Bobby Okereke (shoulder)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)
Limited Participation
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- TE Daniel Bellinger (groin)
- OLB Victor Dimukeje (shoulder)
- C John Michael Schmitz (shin)
Packers Practice Participation Report
Did Not Participate
- CB Nate Hobbs (knee)
- DL Lukas Van Ness (foot)
Limited Participation
- LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot)
- DL Kingsley Enagbare (knee)
- WR Matthew Golden (shoulder)
- DL Micah Parsons (pectoral)
- OL Zach Tom (back)
- LB Quay Walker (calf)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf)
- WR Savion Williams (foot)
Full Participation
- WR Romeo Doubs (chest)
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.