How Tom Coughlin Played a Role in Bringing John Harbaugh, Giants Together

East Rutherford, NJ - When John Harbaugh became available for hire, the New York Giants wasted no time in pouncing on the opportunity to open a dialogue with him, from senior personnel director/team co-owner Chris Mara to general manager Joe Schoen.

But there was one voice–one loud voice at that–who was very instrumental behind the scenes in helping to unite Harbaugh with the Giants, and that voice once held the seat that Harbaugh now occupies within the franchise.

That would be two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin.

Mara told reporters after Harbaugh’s formal press conference ended that the moment the former Ravens longtime head coach became available, it was Harbaugh or bust.

“I just was really conscious of the fact that there were going to be so many different openings, especially with some of these playoff teams that were possibly going to get rid of their coaches,” Mara said, admitting that he wasn’t sure if the Giants were going to be able to get Harbaugh.

“That’s why I thought it was important to beat everybody to it, and that’s what we did.”

Again, thanks to Coughlin, who helped facilitate a dialogue between Chris Mara and Harbaugh, the two men had never spoken.

“He was absolutely over the top,” Mara said of Coughlin’s urging. “He yelled at me 15 times before it was done. And once we got it done, he yelled at me again.”

The Giants listened and got their man, whose message to the fans is one of anticipation and excitement as he looks forward to hitting the ground running.

Mara said it didn't take long for him after meeting Harbaugh to know he was definitely the man they wanted.

“He's a born leader,” Mara said of his initial impressions of Harbaugh. “Sitting next to him, I could just tell he looks at the whole picture, not one side of the ball.”

“I wanted this job. To be on the biggest stage in the biggest sport, I know the challenges. I understand the expectations. I know the fans are hungry for a winner,” he said in his opening remarks.

“We're here with one mission: to become, to earn the right to be called the world champions in New York, and that's what we plan to do.”

