How Will NY Giants Respond to Current Adversity and Other Week 9 Storylines
The disappointing 2025 season rolls on for the New York Giants, who, after being dealt yet another tough loss last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, look to get things right so that yet another season doesn’t fall through the cracks.
This week, they’ll host the 49ers, a team coming off a loss to Houston last week. In the previous five games, the 49ers have alternated between winning and losing, so if that pattern is to continue, this week should be a win.
The 49ers added some much-needed defensive line help in the form of Keion White, acquired in a trade with the Patriots. White should help Robert Saleh’s run defense, which has struggled of late.
That’s not necessarily good news for the Giants, who will enter this weekend’s game without Cam Skattebo and receiver Malik Nabers, the latter having finally had his ACL surgery one month after suffering a season-ending tear. The last thing the Giants need is to be made one-dimensional. Can they find it within themselves to ensure that doesn’t happen?
That’s just one of several storylines to follow this week. Here are some others.
Health Watch
The Giants were awarded defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse off waivers from Cleveland on Tuesday. This is significant because it could indicate the banged-up defensive secondary is still not ready to round back into shape.
For those keeping score at home, cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and safety Jevon Holland (knee) missed last week’s game. Adebo’s injury is thought to be a multi-week affair.
But now add in the fact that Cor’Dale Flott, the other starting cornerback, is in the concussion protocol and Art Green is dealing with a hamstring, and is it any wonder that the Giants prioritized adding defensive backfield help?
Receiver Coming?
The Giants are for a workout, among them receivers Diontae Johnson and Jaylen Johnson.
It’s pretty clear by now that they’re not looking to trade for a receiver, so could one of those two land on the roster to give rookie Jaxson Dart some more firepower, especially after having lost Malik Nabers and now running back Cam Skattebo?
Trade Deadline
There’s a week to go before the NFL trade deadline, and the Giants have some decisions to make. They’ve apparently already decided to hang onto outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, a player for whom they've reportedly received calls.
But what about guys like offensive lineman Evan Neal and receiver Jalin Hyatt? It’s clear that neither is in this team’s long-term plans under this coaching staff, so if there’s no spot for them on game day to get a uniform, would the Giants see if perhaps they could move one of them for a draft asset?
Run Defense
The Giants' run defense was absolutely gouged by the Eagles last week, not just by Saquon Barkley but also by RB2 Tank Bigsby, who, like Barkley, topped the 100-yard rushing mark.
This week, the Giants face a 49ers rushing offense that ranks 30th overall (89.4) and 32nd per rushing attempt (3.4 yards/play).
Can the Giants' run defense get its act together, or will this be yet another get-right game for a struggling opponent’s run game?
Answering the Call
Retired legendary linebacker Carl Banks knows a thing or two about ball, so when he speaks, people take notice.
And to his credit, Banks doesn’t sugarcoat his opinions, such as when he took aim at Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II this week.
Banks, for those who missed it, came right out with a message to Lawrence saying that opponents no longer respect the two-time Pro Bowler’s game.
Lawrence, for his part, is likely to politely acknowledge Banks’s criticisms and refrain from adding fuel to the fire if he's asked about it--and he will be.
But actions speak louder than words, and the true response by Lawrence to Banks's criticism will come on the field.
