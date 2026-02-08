NY Giants Hiring John Harbaugh Earns Top Distinction in New Ranking

The Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons because they wanted a fresh start and someone who could better maximize Lamar Jackson's championship window.

Ironically, the New York Giants hired Harbaugh because they were in need of a fresh start with someone who could maximize their ample talent supply.

It is all about perspective. Perhaps the Ravens simply need a new voice in the locker room. That being said, the Super Bowl 47 champion has much value to offer the wayward Giants. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report thinks so, too .

The NFL writer ranks the Harbaugh move as the best hire in an offseason that saw 10 head coaching vacancies get filled. He spotlights the credibility the energetic 63-year-old is bringing to the Meadowlands.

"For a Giants franchise that last won the NFC East in 2011, a mere return to relevance would be big," Knox wrote.

"Harbaugh was the prize of the 2026 coaching pool—at least with Mike Tomlin reportedly looking to take time off—and landing him was a huge win for New York.

"Even if Harbaugh doesn't deliver a Lombardi Trophy, he's the right coach to develop young stars such as Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and Abdul Carter while making the Giants a factor in the NFC East once again."

Whatever faults Harbaugh may have, the Ravens were not a laughing stock under his helm. Quite the contrary: they were a consistent force in the AFC North and reached four conference championship games.

Even with Jackson sidelined for a month due to injuries, Baltimore was still only a missed field goal away from making the playoffs.

Harbaugh may not have pushed the team over the top during the last few seasons, but he cultivated a culture characterized by stability and professionalism . The Giants are starving for those qualities, even if they do not realize it.

John Harbaugh is what the NY Giants need right now

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks with members of the media during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering it resides in a division that just had its first repeat champion in more than two decades, Big Blue's 14-year NFC East title drought is both shocking and disgraceful. There is no way to sugarcoat it. The franchise has veered far off course, crashing into the pit of obscurity. But it is not broken.

The Giants, like Kristopher Knox noted, have young talent who Harbaugh can help mold into foundational pieces. They also have All-Pro-caliber players like outside linebacker Brian Burns, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, and left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Now, this squad needs a leader who can slide everything into place and light a spark in East Rutherford, New Jersey. John Harbaugh has a deep appreciation for the Giants' history, a trait his father, Jack, helped instill in him.

The 2019 AP NFL Coach of the Year understands the pressure and responsibility that comes with representing this 101-year-old NFL institution. He witnessed New York win a Super Bowl a year before he got his hands on the Lombardi Trophy. Harbaugh is eager to restore the Giants' pride.

Although some of his decisions may elicit skepticism -- hiring Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator is one such example -- he has earned considerable trust during his long coaching career.

Harbaugh can only validate the hype by excelling in the standings, but a strong showing in free agency and in the NFL Draft will only fuel this budding romance with Giants fans.

