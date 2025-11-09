Surprising Receiver Leads NY Giants in This Key Metric
The New York Giants (2-7) opted not to make any deals at the NFL trade deadline, leaving their wide receiver room status quo. And yet, when it comes to receiver separation, there is one surprising player who has stepped up when given the opportunity.
That would be Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who currently sits on the practice squad after having all three of his standard elevations exhausted. Humphrey boasts a 70.37 separation percentage, per Pro Football Focus, with no other Giants wideout beating coverage at a higher rate.
Obviously, Humphrey's 88 receiving snaps inflate the data, but the former Texas Longhorns star has found ways to get open when the opportunities have been there.
A 6-foot-4 receiver is not often going to attain considerable distance between himself and opposing cornerbacks. The fact that Humphrey has 19 snaps with separation on 27 separation opportunities speaks to the versatility he has displayed in spurts with the Giants.
With his size and those statistics, one has to wonder why the 27-year-old is not on the active roster after exhausting all his elevations.
Considering the lack of scintillating pass-catching options, such a scenario seems plausible. The emerging Wan'Dale Robinson is the only Giants receiver with at least five games played who is averaging more than 50 yards per game. He is also the only pass-catcher with 300-plus receiving yards. The offense desperately requires more depth.
The NY Giants need to piece together their offense
Humphrey is probably not a playmaker whom Jaxson Dart and company can rely upon in the long run, but, as PFF illustrates, he is clearly displaying one of the most valuable traits a receiver can have.
Although the 2019 undrafted talent has only four receptions for 55 yards this season, all of which came in a Week 6 win versus the Philadelphia Eagles, his separation rate suggests that he might transform into an effective red-zone threat.
Yes, Humphrey has been in the league for a while now and has yet to amass 40 catches or 300 receiving yards in a single campaign. But the Giants should not expect a star to emerge from their group of active wideouts. They have to experiment a bit and take a shot on unheralded players.
Dart's development can suffer greatly if head coach Brian Daboll and general manager do not provide him with a functional supporting cast on offense. Robinson and Darius Slayton are supplemental pieces, as is Humphrey.
The best New York can do now is assemble the most competent wide receiver unit possible. Maybe, just maybe, a practice squad dweller falls under that umbrella.
If the Giants do decide to add Humphrey to their roster for the remainder of the season, maybe he gets more opportunities to build on his impressive sample size.
The franchise has little to lose at this point, right?
