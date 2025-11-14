What Giants Are Getting in New Offensive Coordinator Tim Kelly
Tim Kelly, the New York Giants' new offensive coordinator, is no stranger to the role, having been the offensive coordinator for Houston and Tennessee.
But this time around, Kelly will not only have the new set of duties to contend with, he’s also retaining his role as the team’s tight ends coach.
“Yeah, a little less sleep for me. That's really it,” Kelly said when asked how he planned to balance both roles.
“There's enough time in the day. Just got to figure out what my cadence is going to be, what my rhythm and my routine are, to make sure that the guys in the tight end room are as prepared as possible. And making sure that we put together a good plan for our unit.”
To that end, Kelly said he’ll have more of a say in the development of the offensive game plan than he did before receiving the additional duties.
“I think most of the change will probably occur behind the scenes in terms of how we put the plan together,” he said.
“They'll probably hear my voice in the big room a little bit more than they have throughout the first however many weeks. But it's still the same vision. We're still here to make sure our guys are in the best possible position. It's not like there's going to be a dramatic shift in anything.”
Tight end Daniel Bellinger, who knows Kelly as well as anyone, given how they work together daily, thinks his position coach will make an excellent offensive coordinator for Kafka and the Giants.
“He brings a lot of stability,” Belliner said. “You know, he's been in this before; he is kind of seen, been in OC before, and kind of knows the nuances of it.
“He brought that to our room over the last couple of years, and we're really comfortable with how he explains things, how he kind of goes through and sees the defenses, and sees how we can run our offense. So we feel really comfortable with him, really confident in him as a coach.”
One thing Kelly won’t have to worry about is play calling–that will still be handled by interim head coach Mike Kafka. But Kelly, who previously focused more on the Giants' running game, will be more involved in both the running and passing games to find a way to balance them and make things more competitive.
That includes the running game, which has struggled of late.
“I would say, as a unit, we need to be more consistent,” Kelly said. “Because there are times when we're tough to stop, and there are other times when it's like, dang. Just making sure that our guys understand the consistency that's needed to win.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.