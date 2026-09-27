Brian Burns Active for Week 3 Clash as Giants Face Titans

New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns, who has been nursing an ankle injury that kept him out of practice, is active for today’s Giants-Titans game at MetLife Stadium.

Burns had been listed as questionable on the injury report this week, and was largely thought to be trending toward not playing between the injury and the short work week.

However, Burns, who has not missed a game since coming to the Giants via trade (36 consecutive starts) is the kind of player who hates missing a game or practice as he views that as letting his teammates and coaches down.

Still, given the slick conditions of the MetLife Stadium field, it would be not surprising if Burns, who has averaged 45 snaps per game so far this season, has his workload managed to where he’s sharing snaps with Kayvon Thibodeaux.

If that ends up being the case, it would present a good opportunity for Thibodeaux, who has played only 59 snaps in two games so far, to start making a dent in his season stats as he aims for a big contract after this season.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) is also inactive this week, his second straight missed game. That means rookie Colton Hood will get another start at Banks’ left cornerback spot, and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. will line up as the second man on kickoff returns next to receiver Braxton Berrios, as on Monday night.

Safety Tyler Nubin (calf), the other Giants player who received an injury designation this week (questionable), is also inactive. He’ll likely be replaced by Ar’Darius Washington, with Jason Pinnock, who is active for the first time this year, serving as depth.

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes tight end Thomas Fidone II, defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis, offensive lineman J.C. Davis, defensive lineman Josh Tupou, and running back Devin Singletary.

The Tennessee Titans’ inactive list includes defensive tackle Jackie Marshall, tight end Kyle Granson, guard Atonio Mafi, tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, cornerback Jalon Jones, and running back Michael Carter.

Former Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, who had a questionable injury designation this week with a calf issue, is active for Tennessee. The Titans will also have both of their running backs, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, who were on this week's injury report, active for this game.

The Giants and Titans kick off at 1:05 p.m. from MetLife Stadium.

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