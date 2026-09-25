Giants Injury Report: Andrew Thomas Plan to Play, Brian Burns Questionable for Titans
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New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin), who missed Thursday’s practice and appeared to be trending in the wrong direction, told reporters that he’s playing on Sunday.
Thomas, who was held out of Thursday’s practice to get additional recovery time after coming out of Monday’s game sore, returned to practice on Friday, took his full reps, and did not receive an injury designation.
Thomas said he first felt soreness toward the end of the game and tried to gut it out.
“I wasn't worried. I was planning to go back out there. Obviously, I didn't have that opportunity, but the mindset was to wrap it up and go,” he said.
He’ll get that opportunity again this week as he and the rest of the offensive line look to bounce back from Monday’s struggles against the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive front.
“I would say, one, getting to the line of scrimmage first,” Thomas said when asked how the Giants could improve pass protection.
“We had a lot of plays where we’re snapping the ball later. And for us, we wanted to be able to get to the line, let the quarterback make his adjustments, he gets in rotation, make checks if there's pressure coming.
“And then two, just pushing the fundamentals. I think it was – we had the quarterback hit three times in the same game, so it's like just being able to pass off games, trusting your technique, setting together, and then finishing.”
In other injury news, outside linebacker Brian Burns, who has sat out of practice all week while nursing an ankle injury, received a questionable designation for Sunday’s game.
Burns, who takes pride in being an iron man, has never missed a game since joining the Giants, but it would still be a surprise if he manages to keep that streak alive Sunday after not practicing all week.
The other Giants who received injury designations (all listed as questionable) are cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) and safety Tyler Nubin (calf).
Banks missed Monday’s game and was replaced by rookie Colton Hood, who took his lumps in his first NFL start.
Banks would presumably be replaced by Hood again if he can’t play on Sunday.
If Nubin, who also took his lumps in the loss to the Rams, doesn’t play, he would presumably be replaced by Ar’Darius Washington.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Wed.*
Thurs
Fri
Status
Brian Burns, OLB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
Jaxson Dart, QB
Knee
DNP
DNP/IR
IR
IR
Andrew Thomas, LT
Groin
Limited
DNP
Limited
--
Malik Nabers, WR
Shoulder
Limited
Full
Full
--
Deonte Banks, CB
Calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Shelby Harris, DT
Toe
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Tyler Nubin, S
Calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Micah McFadden, ILB
Neck
Full
Full
Full
--
Jermaine Eluemunor, RT
Thight
Full
Full
Full
--
Nic Jones, CB
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
Francis Mauigoa, RG
Neck
Full
Full
Full
--
Greg Newsome II, CB
Rib
Full
Full
Full
--
*Giants had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.
Bold denotes a change in status.
Titans Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Tony Pollard, RB
Ankle
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
Tyjae Spears, RB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
Solomon Thomas, DT
Knee
Limited
DNP
Full
--
Cor'Dale Flott, CB
Quad
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Fernando Carmona, RG
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
James Williams, Sr., LB
Elbow
Full
Full
Full
--
Daniel Bellinger, TE
Illness
DNP
Limited
--
Marcus Harris, CB
Shoulder
Full
Full
--
Micah Robinson CB
Groin
Limited
Full
--
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina