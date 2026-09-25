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Giants Injury Report: Andrew Thomas Plan to Play, Brian Burns Questionable for Titans

Andrew Thomas is playing through a groin injury Sunday, but Brian Burns, Deonte Banks, and Tyler Nubin are all questionable for the Giants vs. the Titans.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns
New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin), who missed Thursday’s practice and appeared to be trending in the wrong direction, told reporters that he’s playing on Sunday.

Thomas, who was held out of Thursday’s practice to get additional recovery time after coming out of Monday’s game sore, returned to practice on Friday, took his full reps, and did not receive an injury designation.

Thomas said he first felt soreness toward the end of the game and tried to gut it out.

“I wasn't worried. I was planning to go back out there. Obviously, I didn't have that opportunity, but the mindset was to wrap it up and go,” he said.

He’ll get that opportunity again this week as he and the rest of the offensive line look to bounce back from Monday’s struggles against the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive front.

“I would say, one, getting to the line of scrimmage first,” Thomas said when asked how the Giants could improve pass protection. 

“We had a lot of plays where we’re snapping the ball later. And for us, we wanted to be able to get to the line, let the quarterback make his adjustments, he gets in rotation, make checks if there's pressure coming.

“And then two, just pushing the fundamentals. I think it was – we had the quarterback hit three times in the same game, so it's like just being able to pass off games, trusting your technique, setting together, and then finishing.”

In other injury news, outside linebacker Brian Burns, who has sat out of practice all week while nursing an ankle injury, received a questionable designation for Sunday’s game. 

Burns, who takes pride in being an iron man, has never missed a game since joining the Giants, but it would still be a surprise if he manages to keep that streak alive Sunday after not practicing all week.

The other Giants who received injury designations (all listed as questionable) are cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) and safety Tyler Nubin (calf). 

Banks missed Monday’s game and was replaced by rookie Colton Hood, who took his lumps in his first NFL start.

Banks would presumably be replaced by Hood again if he can’t play on Sunday.

If Nubin, who also took his lumps in the loss to the Rams, doesn’t play, he would presumably be replaced by Ar’Darius Washington.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Wed.*

Thurs

Fri

Status

Brian Burns, OLB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

Jaxson Dart, QB

Knee

DNP

DNP/IR

IR

IR

Andrew Thomas, LT

Groin

Limited

DNP

Limited

--

Malik Nabers, WR

Shoulder

Limited

Full

Full

--

Deonte Banks, CB

Calf

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Shelby Harris, DT

Toe

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Tyler Nubin, S

Calf

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Micah McFadden, ILB

Neck

Full

Full

Full

--

Jermaine Eluemunor, RT

Thight

Full

Full

Full

--

Nic Jones, CB

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

Francis Mauigoa, RG

Neck

Full

Full

Full

--

Greg Newsome II, CB

Rib

Full

Full

Full

--

*Giants had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Titans Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Tony Pollard, RB

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

Tyjae Spears, RB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

Solomon Thomas, DT

Knee

Limited

DNP

Full

--

Cor'Dale Flott, CB

Quad

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Fernando Carmona, RG

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

James Williams, Sr., LB

Elbow

Full

Full

Full

--

Daniel Bellinger, TE

Illness

DNP

Limited

--

Marcus Harris, CB

Shoulder

Full

Full

--

Micah Robinson CB

Groin

Limited

Full

--

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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