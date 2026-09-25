Giants Injury Report: Andrew Thomas Plan to Play, Brian Burns Questionable for Titans

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin), who missed Thursday’s practice and appeared to be trending in the wrong direction, told reporters that he’s playing on Sunday.

Thomas, who was held out of Thursday’s practice to get additional recovery time after coming out of Monday’s game sore, returned to practice on Friday, took his full reps, and did not receive an injury designation.

Thomas said he first felt soreness toward the end of the game and tried to gut it out.

“I wasn't worried. I was planning to go back out there. Obviously, I didn't have that opportunity, but the mindset was to wrap it up and go,” he said.

He’ll get that opportunity again this week as he and the rest of the offensive line look to bounce back from Monday’s struggles against the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive front.

“I would say, one, getting to the line of scrimmage first,” Thomas said when asked how the Giants could improve pass protection.

“We had a lot of plays where we’re snapping the ball later. And for us, we wanted to be able to get to the line, let the quarterback make his adjustments, he gets in rotation, make checks if there's pressure coming.

“And then two, just pushing the fundamentals. I think it was – we had the quarterback hit three times in the same game, so it's like just being able to pass off games, trusting your technique, setting together, and then finishing.”

In other injury news, outside linebacker Brian Burns, who has sat out of practice all week while nursing an ankle injury, received a questionable designation for Sunday’s game.

Burns, who takes pride in being an iron man, has never missed a game since joining the Giants, but it would still be a surprise if he manages to keep that streak alive Sunday after not practicing all week.

The other Giants who received injury designations (all listed as questionable) are cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) and safety Tyler Nubin (calf).

Banks missed Monday’s game and was replaced by rookie Colton Hood, who took his lumps in his first NFL start.

Banks would presumably be replaced by Hood again if he can’t play on Sunday.

If Nubin, who also took his lumps in the loss to the Rams, doesn’t play, he would presumably be replaced by Ar’Darius Washington.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Wed.* Thurs Fri Status Brian Burns, OLB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable Jaxson Dart, QB Knee DNP DNP/IR IR IR Andrew Thomas, LT Groin Limited DNP Limited -- Malik Nabers, WR Shoulder Limited Full Full -- Deonte Banks, CB Calf Limited Limited Limited Questionable Shelby Harris, DT Toe Limited Limited Full -- Tyler Nubin, S Calf Limited Limited Limited Questionable Micah McFadden, ILB Neck Full Full Full -- Jermaine Eluemunor, RT Thight Full Full Full -- Nic Jones, CB Shoulder Full Full Full -- Francis Mauigoa, RG Neck Full Full Full -- Greg Newsome II, CB Rib Full Full Full --

*Giants had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Titans Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status Tony Pollard, RB Ankle DNP Limited Limited -- Tyjae Spears, RB Ankle DNP DNP Limited Questionable Solomon Thomas, DT Knee Limited DNP Full -- Cor'Dale Flott, CB Quad Limited Limited Limited Questionable Fernando Carmona, RG Shoulder Full Full Full -- James Williams, Sr., LB Elbow Full Full Full -- Daniel Bellinger, TE Illness DNP Limited -- Marcus Harris, CB Shoulder Full Full -- Micah Robinson CB Groin Limited Full --

Bold denotes a change in status.

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