Cam Skattebo Says He's "Ready to Go" for Giants Training Camp

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo wants everyone to know that he’s ready to get going when the veterans report to training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, a week from Tuesday.

Skattebo, along with quarterback Jaxson Dart, appeared on SiriusXM Radio’s The Fantasy Footballers podcast hosted by Jason Moore and Mike Wright during the Fanatics Fest in New York on Sunday.

And Skattebo, who has told anyone who asks that he’s ready to go for his second NFL training camp, reiterated that point again.

“I'm ready to go,” he told Moore. “I mean, we did our throwing trip. Obviously, I have to keep working and conditioning it and stuff, but we did our throwing trip, and I mean, he (Dart) can kind of tell you how I look.”

Dart, who is also best friends with his running back, added, “He looks real good, man.”

Skattebo was able to practice a bit toward the end of the Giants' mandatory minicamp last month, raising hope that he won’t start camp on the PUP list.

“I feel great,” he said. “I would say the last two weeks of my training have felt the most normal, and it's been excellent. I feel great, and I'm ready to go.”

Skattebo gave Giants fans a bit of a scare on Saturday when a viral video showed him doing a backflip on the Fanatics stage, only to land awkwardly on his backside. The running back immediately popped up after the clumsy landing and let out his trademark “Woo!” battle cry to the cheers of the crowd.

I can’t even imagine John Harbaughs reaction to seeing this LOL pic.twitter.com/hCfiCvwCxV — WyattzWorld (@WyattzWorId) July 18, 2026

However, the decision to do a backflip has drawn considerable criticism of the former Arizona State running back’s judgment.

Skattebo shrugged off the outrage over the viral video.

“I've been doing backflips since I was like four years old. So it's natural to me. I'm gonna address the elephant. I will not hurt myself before the season…”

Skattebo then explained that the floor was a bit bouncy, which contributed to his clumsy-looking landing.

“When I took off, I was mid-air, like, ‘Holy cow, I'm not gonna land this, I'm way too high.’ Landed, but it had too much cushion. It wasn't a stiff, firm ground. So that's why I went back, safely landed, got back up [and] was good to go. So nothing came out of that. I'm perfectly fine. Nothing happened. We're good.”

Skattebo insisted that he enjoys his reputation, which has only grown since he entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by the Giants last year.

“I totally enjoy that part,” he told Moore of his growing reputation as a free spirit. “I think I less enjoy the brain-dead kind of guy. But it is what it is.

“I mean, the New York people love it, so I'm just gonna keep being me. And if they wanna say I'm brain dead and I don't have no brain, then who cares?”

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