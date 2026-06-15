Can Matt Nagy Unlock Jaxson Dart's Potential the Way He Did With Patrick Mahomes?

Of all the storylines awaiting unfolding for the New York Giants , one of, if not the most important, will be how big a leap forward quarterback Jaxson Dart takes in 2026.

The second-year quarterback is already playing under his second NFL coaching staff, which usually foretells plenty of challenges. In this case, however, learning a new system in a new regime could be immensely advantageous.

Once Dart works through the initial learning curve that comes with Matt Nagy's offense, he could achieve plenty of success, both in the air and on the ground.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is quite interested in seeing how this pairing performs, for he understands the value of spending time with someone who helped coach a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

"I want to see what Matt Nagy and his experience working with Patrick Mahomes can instill in Jaxson Dart," the NFL insider said on Good Morning Football.

"I'm not saying, to be clear, Jaxson Dart is Patrick Mahomes. I do see some similarities in their playing style, though.

"And I know that is echoed inside that building there. There is a chance for him to come out here and start showing that his skill set lends itself to the NFL, more so than just running the football... Can he use his legs to set up the arm as well?"

.@MikeGarafolo sees a path to a breakout season for @JaxsonDart 📈 pic.twitter.com/uo0dMwRLyl — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 9, 2026

Dart is an impressive and fearless athlete who will not hesitate to sprint downfield. Balance is essential, however. If the 23-year-old can establish himself as a true dual threat, then the Giants' offense can become both unpredictable and dangerous. He might also have a better chance of avoiding injury.

Dart absorbed plenty of big hits in his rookie season, missing two games with a concussion and making several trips to the blue medical tent. New York will still ask him to utilize his rushing ability, but Nagy may want to set the tone with the passing attack.

Dart must address his biggest weaknesses

When receiver Malik Nabers fully recovers from his right knee injury, Big Blue's pass-catching group should be the best it has been in a decade. The burden will be on Dart to maximize the capable receiving targets around him, and that is an ongoing process.

The No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is still trying to hone his accuracy on deep balls . He completed just 32 percent of passes that were 20+ yards, per Pro Football Focus. He converted only 50.8 percent on attempts to the intermediate range (10-19 yards).

Indecision was also an issue. Dart was effective in a clean pocket, but under pressure, he posted a 43% completion rate. While these problems have persisted in spring workouts , there are three months to go until the new campaign kicks off.

Dart and Nagy are still getting to know each other. With additional preparation, they will ideally fine-tune all the little details.

If the new offensive coordinator can impart some of the wisdom he gleaned from Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs onto Dart and the Giants, then the Meadowlands will be brimming with hope.

That is what No. 6 represents, and he will try to embody it next season.

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