How Going Against Andrew Thomas Every Day Is Turning Abdul Carter Into a Better Player 

They say that experience is the best teacher, but for New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, the chance to line up across from left tackle Andrew Thomas has been a pretty good teacher’s aide as well.

Carter, the third overall pick in last year’s draft, has picked up where he left off at the end of last season when following two benchings in three weeks, the light switch finally went on and he started pouring more effort into his preparation and his overall game.

That has continued against Thomas, the Giants’ stellar left tackle who missed the last three games of the 2025 season due to a hamstring strain and thus wasn’t able to line up across from the then-rookie who was looking to steady his rocky first season.

Over those three games, Carter racked up 18 pressures and two sacks as he worked his way into the Defensive Rookie of the Year discussion.

A Full Camp of Reps Against an All-Pro

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has helped Abdul Carter become a savvier player. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, with Thomas fully healthy, Carter has continued to get a nice education courtesy of his veteran teammate.

"Yeah, we've made each other better throughout camp. Every rep we get is just best on best. We learn a lot from going against each other, and it's going to prepare us throughout the season," Carter said after Tuesday’s practice.

Carter, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had a slightly disappointing first season in the league. He came in with a lot of hype but only managed to crack the starting lineup six times in 17 games, those in place of Kayvon Thibodeaux, who landed on IR with a shoulder injury.

He had high expectations coming into the league, but racked up just 43 tackles and four sacks. Carter, not satisfied with how his rookie season went, is looking to seize a larger role on defense and silence any critics who viewed him as an overhyped draft pick.

"I just try to chase perfection. I try to spread that, first, throughout my room, then throughout the whole defense. Just chasing perfection, try to do all the little things right so it can translate to the regular season," Carter said.

Going up against Thomas in practice will make things easier during the regular season when he has to face offensive tackles who might not be as skilled as the Giants' main protector.

Head coach John Harbaugh has liked what he’s seen from the former Penn State star.

“I think it's really high,” he said of Carter’s football IQ. “I mean, if you watch the plays, you have to say so because the results are really good right now. He's studying the game. I don't know that he's made a mistake on a run read yet. Maybe I've missed one, but he's done really well.”

If Carter can translate these practices into winning reps in games this season, the Giants' defense will be in great shape heading into 2026.

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