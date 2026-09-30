Giants' Andrew Thomas Lands on Injury Report for Fourth Straight Week

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is on the team’s injury report for a fourth straight week.

Thomas continues to deal with a groin injury that first popped up two weeks ago after he dealt with an ankle issue in Week 1 and then a knee issue in Week 2.

Thomas pushed through the groin injury last week, though at times he looked to be laboring in his movement.

Head coach John Harbaugh said he thinks the veteran offensive tackle, who has not played a full season since his rookie campaign in 2020, the last year the league played a 16-game schedule, will be fine.

But when asked if Thomas's appearing on the injury report would be a weekly thing, Harbaugh said,

“I don't know. I don't have a crystal ball on that.”

Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who has seen his role reduced to special teams (kickoff returner), is dealing with a knee issue that kept him out of Wednesday's practice.

“I don't think it's going to be serious,” Harbaugh said. “We'll see. We'll know more. It's just kind of a day-to-day thing.”

In other injury news, cornerback Deonte Banks and safety Tyler Nubin, both dealing with calf issues, were limited Wednesday.

Banks has missed two games so far with the injury, and Nubin missed his first last week.

Harbaugh Provides an Update on Jaxson Dart’s Surgery

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is on the road to recovery following knee surgery. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh said that quarterback Jaxson Dart’s knee surgery “went well,” adding, “Have you ever heard the doctor tell you it didn't go well? Yeah, the doc said it went well.”

Harbaugh didn’t go into details regarding what the doctors found when they went into Dart’s knee, other than to say, “I think it was as expected. I think they saw what they thought they were going to see and just fixed it.”

So does that mean Dart still has a chance of being back in time for the postseason, which is still four months away?

“Maybe that's a little ambitious,” Harbaugh said of the timeline.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP LB Malik Harrison Groin DNP RB Tyrone Tracy Jr Knee DNP CB Deonte Banks Calf Limited S Tyler Nubin Calf Limited CB Nic Jones Shoulder Full DB Elijah Campbell Foot Full FB Patrick Ricard Nose Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Cardinals Practice Participation Report

Check back later.

Player, POS Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status

Bold denotes a change in status.

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