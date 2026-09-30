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Giants' Andrew Thomas Lands on Injury Report for Fourth Straight Week

The veteran tackle is dealing with a groin issue after ankle and knee problems. Plus an update on QB Jaxson Dart's knee surgery.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is on the team’s injury report for a fourth straight week.

Thomas continues to deal with a groin injury that first popped up two weeks ago after he dealt with an ankle issue in Week 1 and then a knee issue in Week 2.

Thomas pushed through the groin injury last week, though at times he looked to be laboring in his movement.

Head coach John Harbaugh said he thinks the veteran offensive tackle, who has not played a full season since his rookie campaign in 2020, the last year the league played a 16-game schedule, will be fine.

But when asked if Thomas's appearing on the injury report would be a weekly thing, Harbaugh said,
“I don't know. I don't have a crystal ball on that.”

Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who has seen his role reduced to special teams (kickoff returner), is dealing with a knee issue that kept him out of Wednesday's practice.

“I don't think it's going to be serious,” Harbaugh said. “We'll see. We'll know more. It's just kind of a day-to-day thing.”

In other injury news, cornerback Deonte Banks and safety Tyler Nubin, both dealing with calf issues, were limited Wednesday.

Banks has missed two games so far with the injury, and Nubin missed his first last week.

Harbaugh Provides an Update on Jaxson Dart’s Surgery

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is on the road to recovery following knee surgery.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is on the road to recovery following knee surgery. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh said that quarterback Jaxson Dart’s knee surgery “went well,” adding, “Have you ever heard the doctor tell you it didn't go well? Yeah, the doc said it went well.”

Harbaugh didn’t go into details regarding what the doctors found when they went into Dart’s knee, other than to say, “I think it was as expected. I think they saw what they thought they were going to see and just fixed it.”

So does that mean Dart still has a chance of being back in time for the postseason, which is still four months away?

“Maybe that's a little ambitious,” Harbaugh said of the timeline.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

LB Malik Harrison

Groin

DNP

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr

Knee

DNP

CB Deonte Banks

Calf

Limited

S Tyler Nubin

Calf

Limited

CB Nic Jones

Shoulder

Full

DB Elijah Campbell

Foot

Full

FB Patrick Ricard

Nose

Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Cardinals Practice Participation Report

Check back later.

Player, POS

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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