The New York Giants (5-3-1) will only get red in the face if they dwell on their Week 10 home loss to the Washington Commanders. A surefire opportunity to take firm control of the NFC East instead became an unpleasant reminder that progress is not always linear.

Big Blue will have had 10 days to regroup by the time it plays its next game, and it must use that mini-break to sharpen its on-field execution and play-calling. The schedule is about to ramp up , so John Harbaugh had better have his team ready.

Three matchups stand out as ominous, and one could make fans combust if the Giants do not emerge victorious. The list kicks off with a huge challenge this Sunday.

Week 11 vs. Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks about the trades during a press conference after the Jacksonville Jaguars practice Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) are, on paper, ahead of the Giants, and if their recent history with inferior squads is any indication, the home crowd at MetLife Stadium had better brace itself.

The Jags boast a +125 point differential, which is far and away the best mark in the NFL. Only two of their wins were by one possession. They scored 30 or more points in the other five, and their two losses were by a combined 10 points.

A 34-31 loss to the Houston Texans in London in Week 6 should give Giants fans some optimism, especially since New York beat that same team the following Sunday, but this is a daunting matchup .

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence operates an offense that ranks in the top five at 29.9 points per game, and the reloaded defense allows an AFC-best 16.0 points per game. The Jaguars are balanced, well-coached, and quite formidable on the road. And, oh yeah, kicker Cam Little has possibly the biggest leg in the league.

Harbaugh and his staff will really have to shine if they want to keep pace with this AFC title contender.

Week 13 vs. 49ers

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two weeks after battling dangerous Jacksonville, the Giants will host the Super Bowl favorites. The San Francisco 49ers will push defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson to be more creative than ever.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan wields a wand over a dynamic offense that features MVP candidate Brock Purdy, former Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, five-time All-Pro tight end George Kittle, and accomplished wide receivers Mike Evans (questionable) and Keenan Allen.

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter and the Giants’ defensive line must bring the pressure, otherwise Shanahan will work his magic at will. Fans may learn just how much this squad has progressed under Harbaugh when this one concludes.

Week 14 at Seahawks

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions may have the better record and the better offense, but for a young quarterback like J.J. McCarthy, who has already absorbed some big hits this season, a Dec. 13 meeting with the defensively ferocious Seattle Seahawks seems more intimidating.

The defending Super Bowl champions give up a mere 236.1 yards per game, nearly 37 yards fewer than the second-best mark. They are physical and savvy, allowing offenses little time and few opportunities to make something happen.

How Big Blue’s offensive line performs will likely dictate the outcome. J.J. McCarthy has shown what he can do when afforded the chance to scan the field. This may wind up being his toughest test of the year, especially with the unrelenting crowd at Lumen Field.

Defensively, New York will be challenged to stop Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But if its fairly stingy secondary can minimize the damage, the Giants could leave the Emerald City with a “W,” as playoff implications should loom large for both squads.

Potential Trap Game: Week 12 at Colts

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts took a hammer to their foundation before the trade deadline and just snapped a five-game losing streak by beating a fellow rebuilding team in Miami. They face organizational uncertainty and have holes all over their roster.

So why should fans be worried? Simply put, the Giants have struggled to earn straightforward victories against weak competition. They needed game-sealing interceptions to hold off the last-place Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, and they also lost at home to the New Orleans Saints.

There is also the Daniel Jones element . It would be the most Giants thing ever if the former No. 6 overall pick, who has now underachieved on two big contracts, were to torch his ex-squad.

The Colts still have star running back and former New York trade target Jonathan Taylor. Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen withdrew an offer for the former rushing champ before the deadline, so they might take some joy in embarrassing Indy on its home field.

The Giants cannot come into this game overconfident, however. They still face the Jaguars, 49ers, Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions before the end of 2026. In other words, this team does not have another bad loss to spare.

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