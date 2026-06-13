Why 2026 Could Be Giants WR Darius Slayton's Last Season with Big Blue

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is entering his eighth season with the franchise and is the longest-tenured member of the roster.

Slayton has been a model player for the Giants over the years, which is why he was retained on a three-year, $36 million contract in March 2025, coming a month before the Giants drafted Malik Nabers in the first round that year.

Slayton, who carried a $6.97 million cap hit in the first year of that contract, would then go on to appear in 14 games with 12 starts as the team’s No. 2 receiver, catching 37 out of 63 pass targets for 538 yards and one touchdown.

This season, he’s due to count for a whopping $15.911 million in cap space, of which $9.749 million is guaranteed.

That’s a hefty sum to pay to a guy who, again, while a model locker room presence who is highly respected for his maturity and for how he conducts his business, has actually seen his targets and, with it, his production decline in recent years.

Since 2023, when in 17 games (13 starts), he posted 50 receptions on 79 pass targets for a career-best 770 yards, with four touchdowns, he has since posted 76 receptions over the last two seasons (in 25 games), and has seen his average yards per reception drop from 15.4 in 2023 to 14.5 last year.

Could 2026 be Darius Slayton’s last with Big Blue?

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) breaks a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Corey Ballentine (36) before getting a Big Blue first down, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Slayton, per PFF, had six dropped passes, tying him with several others for 11th place. His 58.7% catch rate marked the second season in a row that he caught fewer than 60% of his pass targets.

And yet, Slayton this year currently holds the 12th highest cap hit among receivers league-wide.

Add to that all the new receivers the Giants have brought in during the offseason–draft pick Malachi Fields and free agents Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios- and it’s hard to envision Slayton delivering value that comes even close to matching his contract.

For a player who has yet to crack 800 receiving yards in any season of his career, $12 million is a massive amount of money.

But with Slayton owed $9.749 million in guaranteed salary this year, it’s highly unlikely that he’s going to be a cap cut, as doing so would only save the Giants $3.161 million while dumping $12.749 million in dead money into the 2026 cap.

The decline in production and the cap cost–Slayton has a $12.999 million cap hit in 2027 that includes a $2 million roster bonus and no guaranteed money–is why this season will, in all likelihood, be his last with the team that picked him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

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