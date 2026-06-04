Giants Named June 1 Winners for One-Day Wide Receiver Overhaul

New York Giants fans have understandably been a bit uneasy about Malik Nabers' ongoing recovery from a torn ACL as well as Darius Slayton’s ongoing recovery from sports hernia surgery and the season-ending Achilles tear by Gunner Olszewski.

The organization, not waiting any further, had an active day on June 1 to address growing concerns among its receiving corps, reuniting with Odell Beckham Jr. and signing receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios.

These additions landed the Giants among SI.com writer Conor Orr’s winners column, the reason for which, while not explicitly stated, could be a nod to Big Blue for devising a contingency plan in the event its star pass-catcher is unable to suit up in Week 1.

A surprise Giants playoff berth will seem even more improbable if Nabers is forced to miss a chunk of next season. Replicating his production with any one individual member of the current receiving group is highly unlikely, and sacrificing future draft capital to find a replacement on the trade market would arguably be irresponsible.

With that in mind, it appears New York is doing everything within reason to supplement the WR room during this time of uncertainty. Will it work? That remains to be seen, but the franchise deserves some kudos for taking action before training camp.

NY Giants add experience to WR and special teams units amid injuries

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) talks with media after organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Beckham, 33, did not play a snap in 2025, but he is still a headline-making machine. The two-time Second-Team All-Pro enjoyed an incredibly memorable yet sometimes bumpy tenure with the Giants. He is now hoping to rewrite his Meadowlands ending .

There is no clear-cut pathway to the 53-man roster for Beckham, even if Nabers begins the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. However, the Super Bowl 56 champion has established rapport with head coach John Harbaugh and could offer a valuable veteran presence to a young receiver like Malachi Fields.

Many people do not consider Beckham an ideal mentor figure, but more than seven years have passed since he last donned the Giants Blue. Reputations can significantly change after all that time. If the former No. 12 overall draft pick can stay healthy, maybe he can provide sufficient contributions to the offense.

But Smith-Schuster may have the better chance of securing a meaningful role on the team. The 2018-19 Pro Bowler spent a few years with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on the Kansas City Chiefs and recorded 33 receptions for 345 yards and one touchdown during the 2025 season.

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (8) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Like Beckham, the 29-year-old is well removed from his prime, but also like Beckham, he helped an organization win a Super Bowl. Perhaps New York can benefit from his big-game experience.

Berrios, a 2021 First-Team All-Pro kick returner, is coming aboard to presumably replace Olszewski. Berrios brought back three kickoffs for 81 yards and three punts for 25 yards in four games with the Houston Texans last season.

While they each have serious limitations at this point in their respective careers, these three acquisitions earned consideration from the Giants. If Malik Nabers can regain his splendid form, then this added depth could be especially impactful.

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