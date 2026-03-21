Giants Face Key Decision at No. 5: Safety Caleb Downs or Fill Bigger Need?

The New York Giants are picking in the top six of the NFL Draft for the third year in a row, meaning they will have a wide variety of selections to make and should look at multiple positions.

The Giants will benefit from whoever they add, because the top draft prospects are likely better than most of the players on the roster. That's part of the reason why CBS Sports contributor Tom Fornelli has the Giants selecting Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs with the No. 5 overall pick .

"Positional value goes out the window a bit in a class without no-doubt elite talent at premium positions, and the Giants' defense will be a lot better with Downs in it," Fornelli wrote.

Caleb Downs Could Be Giants' Top Pick

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Downs began his collegiate career at Alabama in 2023, but he transferred to Ohio State after his freshman year. He helped the Buckeyes win the national championship in his first season in Columbus and was a strong contributor this past season as well.

Downs, whose father, Gary, a running back, was a third-round pick by the Giants back in 1994 out of North Carolina State, recorded 68 tackles (five for loss) and one sack while picking off two passes in 14 games with the Buckeyes this past season.

On top of that, Downs also has experience in returning punts. He ran one back for a touchdown while at Alabama and also scored one in 2024 at Ohio State.

While he did not return punts in his junior season in Columbus, that ability to play special teams could come into play for the Giants when making their decision.

A Better Option

Downs has all the tools to be a great NFL player. He has the right size and mentality to be a hard-hitting safety, and the Giants would be lucky to have him.

In Fornelli's mock draft, the only prospects that went ahead of Downs were Indiana quarterback Fernanda Mendoza, Ohio State pass rusher Vell Reese, Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey, and Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love .

If those were the players not available to the Giants, Downs makes sense as the team’s selection, but we think someone like LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane might fit what they need a little better.

The Giants already have Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin at safety. They also signed Elijah Campbell, Jason Pinnock, and Ar'Darius Washington this offseason in free agency. Adding a cornerback fills a need far better than a safety, even if Downs has the higher ceiling.

Delane is a player who could also have a very strong career, and the Giants could be a little picky at this spot. The team could also entertain a trade down a few spots to acquire some additional draft capital while still being able to take Delane later in the first round.