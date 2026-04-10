Why Duke’s Brian Parker II is a Sneaky Fit for Harbaugh’s Giants

The New York Giants will have several options with the fifth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft . One more standout player could push them into the playoffs. However, ownership did not hire John Harbaugh with a $100 million contract for just one good season.

Big Blue expects the new head coach to build a culture that brings prosperity for the next decade, and the best way to reach that goal may be to find value in the mid- and late-rounds of the draft.

Stars provide a solid foundation, but contributors complete the product. Building on this, Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI identified a developmental prospect who could give the Giants' offensive line the depth and balance it needed: Brian Parker II of Duke.

"Parker projects as a potential future starter, and that's notable with John Michael Schmitz entering a contract year," Melo said.

"Parker is a technically sound blocker with a high-level understanding of blocking angles and leverage."

Duke football won its first ACC championship since 1989 and posted back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in over a decade, forcing a new perception of the program.

Quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Nate Sheppard powered an offense that averaged 34.6 points per game.

However, Parker's blocking was key to their effectiveness.

Why Parker is a sneaky good fit for the NY Giants

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5 Parker primarily played tackle in college, but projects inside one he gets to the NFL level.

He allowed only four sacks in 1,233 pass-blocking snaps and had just eight penalties in 2,127 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He is efficient and technically sound, notable given his physical limitations.

As a redshirt junior, Parker's arms measured under 33 inches, which is why he’s projected to be an interior offensive lineman at the NFL. He’ll likely start at guard, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he also cross-trains at center.

The Giants can use help at both spots. They added Lucas Patrick to the roster, a veteran who can play all three interior spots.

This addition seems to follow a pattern in which the Giants are leaning on veterans for Harbaugh’s first year and then intend to transition to a youth movement once the youth has been developed.