Dexter Lawrence II Reportedly Disgruntled with Giants Over Lack of Contract Extension

The New York Giants are set to begin their off-season program on Tuesday, but it looks like a key member of the team, defensive co-captain Dexter Lawrence II, will be sitting this one out.

Lawrence, according to a report by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, has grown frustrated with the lack of progress on negotiating a new contract that reflects his worth with the Giants, who made him one of their three first-round picks back in 2019.

Lawrence currently has two years remaining on the four-year, $90 million extension he signed in May 2024. However, he no longer has any guaranteed money owed to him starting this year, and his APY of $22.5 million has dropped him out of the top-10 highest-paid interior defensive linemen, to the 11th spot per Over the Cap .

Lawrence has made little attempt of late to hide his frustration with how the Giants’ seasons have gone since he’s been a part of the team. New York has had only one winning season, that in 2022, during Lawrence’s tenure with the team.

The two-time second-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler also grew frustrated last season in his attempt to come back from a season-ending elbow injury suffered the year prior.

Lawrence, who had posted 9.5 sacks in 2024 before his season was cut short, only managed to record 0.5 sacks last season, raising constant questions as to whether he was fully healthy, with Lawrence denying he was dealing with any sort of physical impediment.

The 28-year-old Lawrence has also reportedly requested a trade after remaining mum on his future during his last media sessions with the Giants reporters toward the end of the season.

This is a developing story. More to come.