Latest Giants Coaching Hire Could Puts Them in Play for These Three NFL Draft Prospects

The latest addition to the New York Giants ’ coaching staff is offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren , an interesting hire, to say the least.

Bloomgren spent the 2025 season as the offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns, where new head coach John Harbaugh got to see Bloomgren’s offensive line work twice last year.

It also means that new Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson saw the Browns twice last year, when Wilson was with the Titans. All of that could mean nothing, but familiarity likely played a part in Bloomgren getting hired to coach the offensive line.

Tennessee Titans Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan runs drills at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024. This is the first day of the Titans joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Familiarity also often plays a part in roster construction, particularly with fitting players to coaching schemes. But also, let’s not forget that Bloomgren comes from the Bill Callahan coaching tree.

Callahan, one of the best offensive line coaches in the business, served as the New York Jets' assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 2008 to 2011.

The Callahan tree has branched out throughout college and the pros, including with Jonathan Decoster.

Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) celebrates after a first half touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Decoster spent 2021-2023 with the Browns under Callahan before joining the Florida Gators for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The point here is that if we trace the branches of the coaching tree, perhaps we might find clues into what the new Giants coaching staff might desire in future offensive line prospects.

In sticking with the Decoster twig of the tree, the Gators have three offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft , all of whom now have multiple years under Callahan-disciples' coaching and who might be names to watch for the Giants in April’s draft.

Those three include offensive tackle Austin Barner, offensive guard Damieon George, and center Jake Slaughter, Slaughter having hinted at the Senior Bowl that he would like to play under Callahan or a Callahan disciple.

Florida OC Jake Slaughter lit up about Falcons OL Coach Bill Callahan



“Every OL has a ton of respect for Bill Callahan. I played for a guy who learned under him (UF Asst OL Jon Decoster). He had a cut-up & answer for everything. (Playing for Callahan) would mean a lot to me” pic.twitter.com/QEaoWyz04k — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 28, 2026

Slaughter will likely be the highest-drafted of the bunch, likely either late on Day 1 or in the second round. He’s a back-to-back All-American at center and ranked as the fifth-best center in the country on PFF .

Slaughter finished with an offensive PFF grade of 79.3 , a run-blocking grade of 80.2, and a pass-blocking grade of 84.1. PFF also credits Slaughter with allowing just four pressures all season.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) sets the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Barber will be the next Gators lineman drafted, with questions around whether he should be a tackle or guard long-term.

Grading-wise, PFF ranked Barber as the 12th-best tackle in college football with an offensive grade of 83.5, a run-blocking grade of 90.0, and a pass-blocking grade of 66.7.

Barber allowed 17 pressures in 2025 , with 10 of them coming against Miami and Texas A&M. I’ve compared him to Dan Moore of the Tennessee Titans–Barber is reliable most of the time, but the best edge rushers will ruin his day.

Florida Gators offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. (70) warms up before the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024 | Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

George is likely to be a late-day three selection or undrafted free agent, where familiarity especially plays a part.

In undrafted free agency, teams often look for players who can step into the system with some comfort to raise the floor.

In 2025, George finished with offensive grades of 65.5 , 63.5, and 73.7, while allowing 10 pressures.

With Callahan still coaching in Atlanta and the Callahan tree still growing, plenty of teams will look at these linemen, but that doesn’t make them any less in play for the Giants.

