NY Giants' Brian Burns on Historic Pace
After years of disappointment, New York Giants fans are quite adept at finding a positive amid a dreadful NFL campaign.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is an obvious bright spot this season, one that Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll hope saves their jobs, but Brian Burns' excellence must be highlighted.
The two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker is enjoying the best season of his seven-year career, recording an NFL-leading 11.0 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles, 27 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and 29 total pressures. His greatness is made even more special by the huge workload he is shouldering for the Giants.
Burns owns an astounding 52.4% of the team's sacks, per NFL senior researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno, which is the most in the league. Future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt is the only player to post a higher share of his squad's sacks, tallying 53.9% in 2014.
The retired pass-rusher won Defensive Player of the Year honors that season and finished second in the MVP race. Unfortunately, New York's defense has been porous overall (allowing 27.7 points per game), so Burns might not receive all the accolades he deserves.
The man's dominance speaks for itself, though.
What Brian Burns means to the NY Giants
Burns has registered a sack in all but one of the Giants' first nine games, with an ugly road loss versus the 1-8 New Orleans Saints surprisingly serving as the lone exception. He has also totaled multiple sacks on three different occasions.
If the 27-year-old can maintain this dizzying pace, he will sit near Big Blue royalty on the franchise's all-time rankings. No Giants edge rusher has accumulated 15+ sacks since Jason Pierre-Paul did so nearly a decade and a half ago. Michael Strahan co-owns the NFL record with 22.5.
Burns might not enter that stratosphere, but he has undoubtedly been one of the most impressive outside linebackers this season. Burns is already closing in on his personal best of 12.5 sacks, forcing fans to view him in a whole new light.
Burns has posted steady production since entering the NFL, never amassing fewer than 7.5 sacks in a season, but he is performing at an elite level in 2025. A first-ever All-Pro selection appears incredibly attainable at the moment.
The former Carolina Panthers star is not only leaving a sizable imprint on the field. He is a leader on this squad, quickly embracing the Giants during his 20+ months with the organization.
Burns expressed frustration after New York's infamous decision to rush three in crunch time during a shocking collapse versus the Denver Broncos last month. Still, he continues to exude self-awareness and strength when speaking to the media.
The Giants need a reliable playmaker to lean on amid all the anguish, and number zero gladly accepts that role. He is carrying a massive amount of the workload on a defensive line that includes two-time Second-Team All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II and notable rookie Abdul Carter.
