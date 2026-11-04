Giants Will Reportedly Face QB Joe Milton III in Sunday's Clash Against Eagles

Two days after Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that quarterback Tanner McKee is their guy and “we are not making any changes there,” Sirianni has reportedly had a change of heart.

The Eagles, looking to snap a six-game losing streak, have reportedly decided to bench McKee and turn to quarterback Joe Milton III , whom they signed off the Cowboys’ practice squad on Oct. 16, hoping to spark a turnaround when the New York Giants visit on Sunday.

Milton, 6-foot-5 and 236 pounds, has faced the Giants once before, in the 2025 regular-season finale on Jan. 4, a 34-17 Giants win.

Milton completed 7 of 13 passes for 73 yards and an interception in that game, and rushed once for four yards. Sunday’s game will be his first career start.

The Eagles, like the Giants, will have used three different starting quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve after being diagnosed with blood clots. McKee has appeared in three games, all losses, and has completed 72 of 114 passes for 638 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Giants began the season with Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback, but he was lost for the season after suffering a knee injury seven snaps into the team’s Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team then turned to backup Jameis Winston, whose contract they extended two years before the 2026 campaign began.

Winston posted a 2-1-1 record as a starter before Giants head coach John Harbaugh switched to J.J. McCarthy, whom the team acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings last month.

McCarthy made his first start as a Giant in Week 7, leading them to a 27-21 overtime win against the Houston Texans. Before that, McCarthy played a handful of snaps in the Giants’ Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants, 4-2-1, sit atop the NFC East with a chance to put even more space between themselves and their division foes.

The Cowboys (3-5) are next in the standings, followed by the Commanders (2-4-1) and the Eagles (2-6).

Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

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