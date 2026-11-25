Is the third time the charm? The Eli Manning Hall of Fame debate is picking back up, as the New York Giants legend is one of 52 players to advance to the next stage of the voting process.

The selection committee will trim that list to 25 semifinalists when it next casts its ballots, and Manning will likely be part of that exclusive group. But will he get a gold jacket in 2027?

The two-time Super Bowl MVP was denied entry into Canton in each of his first two years of eligibility. Now he'll have to contend with newcomers Ben Roethlisberger, Rob Gronkowski, Adrian Peterson, Richard Sherman and Antonio Brown. The competition is stiff.

Manning's chances are still murky, but a bust will eventually be made for No. 10. He threw two of the most iconic passes in NFL history, helping the Giants defeat the dynastic New England Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

Yes, his regular-season numbers are rather pedestrian, with a 60.3% completion rate and 244 interceptions. But he cleared 4,000 passing yards seven times and threw 27 or more touchdown passes five times. He was also an iron man, logging 210 consecutive starts before his controversial benching in 2017.

Still, Manning's most vocal Hall of Fame supporters will emphasize his playoff heroics. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, whom the late Ernie Accorsi acquired in a trade with the then-San Diego Chargers, raised his game when it mattered most.

Eli Manning's greatest hits

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning gets rid of the ball just as he's hit by the Eagles defense. The Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Giants, 24-19, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manning is best remembered for the magic trick he pulled off in Super Bowl XLII, escaping a sack and launching the ball to David Tyree, who pinned it against his helmet. But his most impressive achievement came four years later.

He was fantastic in the 2011 postseason, throwing for 1,219 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception across an unforgettable four-game run. Manning then willed the Giants past Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots once more, perfectly placing a 38-yard pass along the sideline to Mario Manningham.

The historical importance of those moments, combined with his entire body of work, will be enough to earn him enshrinement. It just may not happen next year. Manning has kept his composure throughout the process, taking his rejections in stride , and he has plenty to keep himself busy.

It would be fitting if he got the call this time around, though. Manning's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same year as a potential Giants resurgence would be poetic.

We'll see just how much the voters appreciate a good story.

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