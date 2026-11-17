The New York Giants' path toward landing a fourth-round comp draft pick in 2027 has apparently hit a snag, according to projections from Nick Korte of Over the Cap.

Korte projected that the Giants might be in line for an extra fourth-round pick as compensation for losing receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency to the Tennessee Titans.

However, with news of Robinson landing on IR after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, that move, which will require Robinson to miss a minimum of four games, could be problematic for the Giants.

Wan'Dale Robinson going on IR could be problematic for the round of the Giants' expected 2027 compensatory pick.



He's been barely hovering above the 4th/5th round bubble, and missing 4 games could make it difficult for him to stay above that cutoff. https://t.co/kszjlueNQn pic.twitter.com/KzBSNvruhL — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 17, 2026

Korte explained that Robinson has “barely been hovering above the fourth/fifth round bubble” as it stood before landing on IR. Now that he’s looking at missing at least four games, the question is whether Robinson will finish within range for the Giants to get a fourth-round comp pick for him.

The Giants currently have five draft picks locked in for 2027: their own first, second, third, and sixth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick owed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Daniel Falaale trade.

The Cleveland Browns own the Giants' fourth-round pick, which they received as part of the package New York gave up to move in the third round of the 2026 draft to select wide receiver Malachi Fields.

The Minnesota Vikings also own the Giants’ fifth-round pick, which the Giants gave up to acquire quarterback J.J. McCarthy in September.

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