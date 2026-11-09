Four Key Factors in Giants' 19-11 Win Over Eagles

For the first time in 13 long years, the New York Giants breathed a sigh of relief as they walked off the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after a 19-11 road win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taking down their rivals in the Eagles’ fiery home environment was once again no easy task for John Harbaugh’s Giants. Still, the outcome carried far more significance than simply casting away the nightmarish matchups with their most hated opponents from before he arrived as head coach.

With a rare win on their return from a bye week, the Giants got nearly the perfect scenario they asked for in the lead-up to Week 9: they beat the Birds to add another important win to their division tally and saw two other NFC East members fall on Sunday.

The Giants will definitely celebrate their overdue occasion. Still, they know they have a lot to improve, with a short week ahead and a second duel with the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

In the spirit of recognizing what got them to 5-2-1 this week, here are the four things that defined a special yet gritty win for New York over the Eagles.

First Down: Pass Rush Domination

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) defends against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants had their ups and downs on offense, but the defense had to have left defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson grinning ear to ear as his group put on a clinic against the Eagles’ offensive line.

In a game where points were at a premium and both teams’ offenses struggled to play complementary football, the Giants’ defense kept New York within striking distance of the lead with a total onslaught of pressure toward Philadelphia quarterback Joe Milton.

New York held the Eagles to 220 total yards on Sunday, the lowest total in a single game this season. Against the pass, Milton and company managed just 128 yards and were held out of the end zone, thanks to eight drives stalled in fewer than three plays.

Even on possessions where Philadelphia tried to make something happen, Milton barely had room to breathe as the Giants’ pass rush got home for a season-high eight sacks, plus five more hits and another season high of 25 total pressures .

The biggest hero of the day? None other than rookie inside linebacker Arvell Reese, who put forth arguably the best day of his debut year with three pressures, all of them sacks, and pressured Milton on a team-high 23.1% of his pass-rushing snaps.

Milton certainly won’t be forgetting the one blow he took from Reese on 3rd-and-5 from the Giants’ 42-yard line in the early second quarter, which jarred the football loose for Micah McFadden to recover and kept New York’s deficit at 8-6.

The Giants also did a solid job against the run, holding Saquon Barkley and the Eagles to under 100 yards, a modest average of 3.7 yards per carry and one touchdown in the first quarter.

Still, the pass-rushing department deserved all the praise for never giving Philadelphia a chance to really hurt the Giants through the air. Reese has been a true draft win for Big Blue, and the sky is the limit if he keeps performing at a high level.

Second Down: Famous Jameis to the Rescue

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) runs off the field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was real concern when J.J. McCarthy had to leave the game with what was reported as a right-side rib injury that affected his ability to throw clean passes on the sidelines.

The injury happened on the second play of the Giants’ first possession in the third quarter, when McCarthy pulled the football and took off downfield for a three-yard gain on a left-side quarterback keeper.

Eagles inside linebacker Zack Baun came up to make the big hit on McCarthy and stop a potential big conversion by No. 18. Still, the impact left the Giants’ gunslinger grimacing in pain as he tried to shake off the blow, forcing Harbaugh to turn to Jameis Winston.

It’s been a back-and-forth year for Winston, who was benched for McCarthy in Week 7 ahead of the game in Houston. Once again, the veteran reminded Giants fans why a demotion didn’t mean he wasn’t still valuable to the franchise.

Just the opposite: Winston led the huddle back out on the next possession and authored an impressive 14-play, 76-yard drive, connecting with five different receivers and even flashing his legs with a 10-yard scamper for a first-down conversion.

Despite fears the Eagles’ relentless pass rush would get home to a less mobile quarterback with ease, Winston’s poise under center paid off with a five-yard connection to a wide-open Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone on 2nd-and-goal from the Philadelphia 5-yard line that put the Giants back up 13-8.

On the next drive, McCarthy was cleared to return to the game, and the Giants never gave up the lead the rest of the way. Winston salvaged what could have been a bad turning point for Big Blue, going 6-of-8 for 71 yards with the Giants’ lone touchdown pass to Likely, and was arguably the biggest difference maker in the win.

It could have easily gone the other way, but the Giants wanted to keep Winston as the initial backup signal-caller for a reason. That experience showed again as the Giants didn’t let a sudden injury derail their chances of winning a football game.

Third Down: Dominic Zvada Gets Back to His Old Form

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After watching their rookie struggle to cash in on opportunities during a three-week skid, Dominic Zvada was back to being rock solid in the Giants’ kicking department.

In his first four games, the undrafted kicker looked like he’d been doing it forever, converting all nine field goal attempts, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 40 yards or more.

The Michigan product’s first taste of adversity came against Washington, where he missed three from that range. It opened a rough stretch of five total botched kicks in two of the team’s next three contests, against the Saints and Texans.

Perhaps the bye week was just what the doctor ordered for Zvada, who stepped into an unfriendly environment in Philadelphia and was lights out.

He made all four of his field goal attempts, including two from 49 yards and one from a game-high 53 yards on the Giants’ first two possessions.

New York has had to witness some unfortunate kicking miscues inside Lincoln Financial Field during its 13 years of losing in that stadium. Still, Zvada wasn’t going to add his name to the list of misfortunes that cost his franchise.

Without his improved long-range performance, the Giants wouldn’t have walked away with the win, and their NFC East chase would look very different, with the Cowboys playing catch-up at 4-5 after their win over the Colts.

The big question is whether Zvada can keep his efficiency in Thursday night’s game against Washington. If he is called upon to help put up points, he can’t let what happened in Week 5 haunt his confidence in the rematch.

Fourth Down: The Running Game Struggles Again

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lead-up to the NFL trade deadline has focused on whether Harbaugh and the Giants will target a big-name running back to strengthen their rotation for a deep season run.

The group’s limited effort against the Eagles didn’t quiet the noise. The running back room was pretty much down to Devin Singletary and Greg Desrosiers Jr., who was just picked up from the Chargers’ practice squad, backing up the veteran in the absence of Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Still, the pair of backs, joined by six combined keepers from McCarthy and Winston, couldn’t get the job done for New York. The Giants finished with 80 yards on 31 total carries for an average of 2.6 yards per attempt, the second-lowest in a game this season.

Many of the rushing woes could also be attributed to the utter dominance that Philadelphia’s defensive front displayed in clogging the interior lanes and pushing the offensive linemen back into the plays.

Beyond that, the Giants surely realized how much they missed Skattebo, whose aggressive running style is huge for shaking up early tackles and gaining extra yards that take pressure off the passing game to convert longer second or third downs and keep drives alive.

Skattebo was likely disappointed he couldn’t return to the same stadium where his rookie season was cut short by an ankle injury in Week 8 of 2025. Still, one could wonder how effective he would have been, given the run-stop success the Eagles produced at the line of scrimmage.

Skattebo could make his return against Washington on Thursday. Still, with the trade deadline expiring two days earlier, the backfield’s sour outing leaves the door open for the Giants to still be active bidders for an extra ball carrier at the right price.

No matter the outcome, the reality is that playing complementary football on offense was never a true option for Big Blue, and that has to change if they want to play at their best and capture this division in stride.

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