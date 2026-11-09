Giants Grades: Defense Earns an A in Win Over Eagles

The grades are in on the New York Giants ’ 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offense: C

The Giants outscored the Eagles, but honestly, that was because the defense played so well. The offensive line was repeatedly beaten in the trenches, allowing six sacks. The run blocking wasn’t much better, lacking any push, and the Giants averaged an abysmal 2.6 yards per carry.

The good news? Jameis Winston came in and did what he’s being paid to do: carry the team through when the starter goes down, for however long it takes.

Winston stepped in after J.J. McCarthy suffered a hip injury that knocked him out for the rest of the third quarter before he could return. In the meantime, Winston threw the go-ahead touchdown pass, a 5-yarder to tight end Isaiah Likely.

Malik Nabers had a quiet afternoon, recording just 43 yards on five catches. He also had a big drop in the end zone, though thankfully that didn’t hurt his team. His streak of 100-yard receiving games ends at four.

Defense: A+

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s call it what it is: the Giants defense carried the team in this game with solid play across the board.

After giving up 121 net yards to the Eagles in the first half, the defense buckled down and limited Philadelphia to just 99 yards in the second half. Philly’s first four drives of the half were four plays or fewer, three of them three-and-outs, and totaled 21 yards.

Rookie linebacker Arvell Reese, who should be this week’s NFC Defensive Player of the Week, was all over the place, but in a very good way. We’re talking about a team-leading 12 tackles (10 solo), three sacks for -18 yards, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

In all, the Giants had seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. Kudos, too, to the run defense, which allowed Philly just 92 yards on 25 carries, a 3.7-yard average, with only 64 of those yards coming from old friend Saquon Barkley.

Simply put, the Big Blue defense dominated, forcing seven three-and-outs on the Eagles’ 13 possessions.

Special Teams: B-

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Come on, guys, how hard is it to have the right number of personnel on the field on any given play? At least twice this season, only 10 were lined up.

This time, 12 lined up, which gave the Eagles a redo on a PAT that they turned into a two-point conversion. The Giants’ special teams units also picked up four penalties in all, which shouldn't be happening this far into the season.

Thankfully, the unit’s grade gets bailed out by kicker Dominic Zvada, who bounced back from his pre-bye struggles with solid field goals of 53, 49, 28, and 49 yards, and by punter Jordan Stout, whose highlight was his final punt of the day, which pinned the Eagles at their own 5-yard line.

Coaching: B+

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One day, a Giants win will come a lot easier instead of boiling down to the final two minutes, but hey, a win’s a win, right?

Kudos to head coach John Harbaugh, who kept the team on track by picking up where it left off before the bye and coaxing the players to forget about the 13-year winless stretch in Philly.

Extra kudos to defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who sent a blitz on 16 of the Eagles’ dropbacks. Philly quarterback Joe Milton III completed just seven of 10 attempts against it, and the other six dropbacks were sacks.

We initially questioned whether the offensive game plan was a touch too conservative. Few designed runs were called, which let the Eagles’ pass rush harass McCarthy all day. Running the ball better would have definitely made a difference.

Special teams coordinator Chris Horton has got to get this unit right on communication about who should be on the field at any given time.

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