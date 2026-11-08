Giants Beat Eagles in Philadelphia for First Time Since 2013

The New York Giants have finally exorcised a 13-year-old demon in the City of Brotherly Love.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 12 of 19 passes for 127 yards, and rookie linebacker Arvell Reese led all defenders with 12 total tackles and three sacks as New York earned a 19-11 Week 9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The win marked the first time since Oct. 27, 2013, that Big Blue left Philly in triumph, ending a losing streak that had lasted more than a decade. Making his first NFL start, Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III went 18-of-34 for 169 yards in the loss.

Jameis Winston, in relief of an injured McCarthy, went 6-of-8 for 71 yards and threw the Giants’ only touchdown pass. Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada put his Week 7 woes behind him, connecting on all four field-goal attempts.

With the win, New York improved to 5-2-1 and took a major step toward securing its first NFC East division title since 2011.

Game Summary

First Half

The Giants wasted little time getting on the board at the Linc. On the opening drive, McCarthy converted two third-and-longs, a 27-yard completion to tight end Isaiah Likely and a 17-yard strike to receiver Darnell Mooney, to move into Eagles territory. After Eagles linebacker Zack Baun sacked McCarthy at the Philadelphia 33, Zvada connected from 53 yards to give the Giants a 3-0 lead.

After forcing a three-and-out on the Eagles’ first possession, New York’s offense traveled 23 yards on seven plays, highlighted by a 22-yard completion to receiver Malik Nabers.

On the doorstep of Philadelphia’s red zone, Eagles defender Jonathan Greenard recorded his first sack of the season, pushing the Giants back 10 yards. Zvada made his second field-goal attempt of the day, this time from 49 yards, to make it 6-0.

Still, the Eagles got on the board next. Milton led his team 58 yards on eight plays, including a 19-yard run on third-and-6 from the Eagles’ 46. Philadelphia was also given 30 yards on a defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Deonte Banks.

With the ball on the Giants’ 3-yard line, former Giant Saquon Barkley rushed for the score. Milton called his own number to convert the two-point attempt, and the Eagles took an 8-6 lead, which they carried into halftime.

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) defends against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second Half

The teams traded defensive stands until McCarthy exited with a hip injury on an attempted zone-read run with 12:16 remaining in the third quarter. Backup Jameis Winston entered the game.

Winston led the Giants 76 yards on 14 plays, draining 7:56 off the clock. The drive featured two completions to Nabers for 16 and 14 yards, as well as a 27-yarder to Mooney.

The 12-year veteran capped it with a five-yard touchdown pass to Likely, giving the Giants the lead back. Zvada’s extra point put New York up 13-8 heading into the fourth quarter.

ISAIAH LIKELY 🙌



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/GH2jZrV5vM — New York Giants (@Giants) November 8, 2026

Zvada, who was plagued by two missed attempts in the Giants’ Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, helped put the game on ice. New York’s final two scoring drives ended with field goals of 49 and 38 yards, putting the Giants on top 19-8.

Philadelphia refused to go quietly. Milton led a 10-play, 48-yard drive, including a scramble on third-and-8 from the Eagles’ 27-yard line, and Eagles kicker Jake Elliott hit a 45-yard field goal to cut New York’s lead to 19-11 with 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles made things interesting on the game’s final possession, advancing 35 yards on nine plays. However, Milton’s last-gasp effort ended with a sack by Giants defender Darius Alexander, preserving New York’s win.

Final: Giants 19, Eagles 11

Injury Report

The Giants held their collective breath during McCarthy’s absence. With 12:16 remaining in the third quarter, McCarthy attempted a run on first-and-10 from the Giants’ 27-yard line and was shaken up after taking a hard hit on the zone-read. He jogged off the field, and Winston took over.

Despite showing pain as he attempted to throw on the sideline, and after a brief stay in the locker room, McCarthy rejoined the game to start the fourth quarter and remained in the lineup.

Blue Notes

Giants rookie Arvell Reese was arguably New York’s best player in Week 9. With 12 tackles, he became the seventh Giants rookie since 1994 to record 12 or more tackles in a single game.

He also collected three tackles for loss and three sacks, including an unblocked strip sack in the first half.

DIDN’T SEE HIM COMING!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/1qxFVIm8Ng — New York Giants (@Giants) November 8, 2026

NFC East Recap

The Washington Commanders, now 2-5-1, lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-13, at Northwest Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys (4-5) beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-23 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Javonte Adams up the middle. The Colts last-ditch effort fell short when quarterback Daniel Jones threw an interception on a ball intended for Keenan Allen that was picked by safety Caleb Downs.

What’s Next?

The Giants enter Week 10 with a short turnaround as they return home for their second and final regular-season matchup with the Commanders. New York and Washington battled to a 27-27 tie in Week 5.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12, from MetLife Stadium.

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