Why the Giants' 2024 Draft Class Is Their Best in Half a Decade

The New York Giants ' performance in the NFL Draft has been a roller coaster over the last half-decade, but the good news is that the drafts have begun to improve.

Which class since 2020 has been most impactful? The answer is the Class of 2024, in which the Giants found multiple impact players, including one superstar and multiple starters.

New York kicked off the 2024 NFL Draft with the selection of receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall. Nabers was the second receiver drafted, though he has since separated himself as the clear top receiver in the class, at least prior to his torn ACL suffered last season.

As a rookie, Nabers managed to etch his name in the franchise’s record book. He broke the Giants' single-season record for catches, finishing with 109 to surpass Steve Smith's old mark of 107.

When Nabers returns to the field, the star wideout should regain his place as one of the NFL's top pass catchers.

The Giants went on to find starters in the subsequent rounds. With their second pick, New York took Tyler Nubin, who is set to enter his third year as a starting safety.

While Nubin took a slight step back in 2025 in part due to deployment and scheme, the team has not given up on his upside, and there have been some hints about Nubin playing more snaps down in the box starting this year.

Third-round selection Dru Phillips has held down the starting nickel role for the Giants since he was picked. Per PFF, he has produced three interceptions and eight pass deflections in his first two seasons.

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Nubin, Phillips regressed in 2025, again largely due to scheme, but he showed he could carry a heavy load during his rookie season and is the incumbent at the nickel back spot this year.

Big Blue's next two picks—tight end Theo Johnson and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.—were productive starters in their first two seasons.

Johnson saw his production rise in his second season, recording 45 receptions on 72 pass targets for 528 yards and five touchdowns.

Tracy, meanwhile, recorded his second consecutive season with 1,000 all-purpose yards, becoming the third player in franchise history to accomplish that feat in his first two pro seasons.

Linebacker Darius Muasau, the last of the Class of 2024, has mainly been a reserve player, but he has stepped up when injuries have called for him to do so and has not looked lost out there.

Overall, the Giants have gotten solid value from the 2024 draft class, and with new schemes on both sides of the ball having been installed that are supposed to be better fits, the sky is the limit for the class as its members enter their third pro season.

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