Nabers, Thomas, Burns Land on PFSN's Top 100 Players Heading Into 2026

The New York Giants are trying to climb out of the NFC East basement this season and have assembled some much-improved talent via the draft and free agency.

But three players who were on last year’s roster landed on Pro Football Sports Network’s top 100 list ahead of the start of the 2026 season.

WR Malik Nabers

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his return from an ACL injury suffered last season being up in the air after missing 13 games in 2025, Nabers was among the three Giants who ranked on PFSN’s list , coming in at No. 85.

With good reason. Besides the fact that Nabers is one of the few Giants receivers who can consistently get open, the Giants' offense felt it when he wasn’t on the field.

Over the last two seasons, Big Blue averaged 164.6 yards per game without Nabers and 267.6 yards with him.

The mere presence of Nabers alone forced opposing defenses to have to account for him, and the same will hold true when he does return to action, even if he’s not 100%.

Nabers and Dart only played a handful of snaps together last season, those coming in Week 4 before the receiver tore his ACL.

The Giants are undoubtedly looking forward to seeing what the two teammates can do together on the field as they look to implement their new offensive system designed by offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

OT Andrew Thomas

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) blocks against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Were it not for injuries that cost him chunks of the last two seasons, left tackle Andrew Thomas, whom PFSN has placed at No. 46 on their list, would indisputably be in the conversation for the top tackle in the league, as he’s that good.

How good? Thomas posted an 86.4 O-line impact score from PFSN, which ranked fourth among all offensive tackles and second among all left tackles last season despite missing four games.

PFSN also noted that Thomas has had a regular spot among the league’s best tackles, placing in the top four twice since 2022, concluding, “When healthy, he's one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL today."

Despite his consistent production, the injury factor undoubtedly knocked Thomas down a few pegs in the rankings.

He finished fifth among PFSN’s list of offensive tackles, behind Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers, Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles, Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos, and Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions.

EDGE Brian Burns

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Burns, who came in at No. 43 on the list, has been worth every single asset the Giants gave up to acquire him in the 2024 trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Burns posted a career-high 16.5 sacks last season that, in most years, would have led the league were it not for Myles Garrett’s record-setting 23.0 sack season.

Burns, whose 71.0 sacks accumulated since the start of his NFL career in 2019 rank fifth league-wide, has also been durable, having not missed a game since coming to the Giants.

He’s also graded in at least the top eight in PFN’s EDGE Impact Scoring, with a third-place ranking coming off last season.

Only 28 years old, Burns has a lot of football left. With a Giants defensive pass rush that also will include Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, and Arvell Reese, he’s certain to have more opportunities to wreak havoc in opposing offensive backfields.

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