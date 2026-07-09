Where Will WR Darius Slayton Fit into Giants’ Offense in 2026?

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is one of the returning New York Giants veterans who is at a crossroads given how his pass-game targets have been shrinking over the last several seasons.

Slayton has always been a deep-threat receiver who has regularly been a part of the Giants’ passing game. But over the years, he’s struggled to really take his game up a notch or two, coming up short at the worst possible times.

Last season, he was targeted 14 times on deep pass attempts of 20+ yards, catching just three of those attempts, with two drops mixed in, per data from RadarSports.

Going back to 2020, Slayton is 29-of-84 on passes of 20+ air yards, with nine touchdowns and eight drops. And the most glaring stat of all? He’s drawn zero defensive pass interference calls.

The Giants have, over recent years, begun bringing in younger talent. Malik Nabers obviously is the WR1 on this team when healthy. And this year, the team brought in Malachi Fields, a taller pass target with a better contested-catch percentage.

Slayton? He’s still serviceable. But those days when some thought this fifth-round draft pick in 2019 might develop into a WR1 steal after his impressive rookie season in which he caught 60% of his pass targets and had career-best eight touchdowns are long gone.

DARIUS SLAYTON, WR

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 198 lbs.

Exp.: 8 years

School:Auburn

How Acquired: D5-’19

2025 in Review

Slayton finished third on the team with 37 receptions and second in receiving yardage with 538 yards. He seldom misses a game, and his per-catch average yardage remains respectable, last year’s being 14.5.

But there remain glaring issues with Slayton’s game, starting with the dropped balls, of which he had six last season (14% drop rate), giving him 13 drops over the last two seasons .

While he mostly runs solid routes, his catch rate took a massive nosedive from 2024, when he caught 60% of his jump balls, to 27.3% last year.

Contract/Cap Info

Slayton is in Year 2 of his three-year, $36 million extension. He’ll count for $15.911 million against the 2026 salary cap (5.3%), and has $9.749 million of his $12.25 million base salary guaranteed.

If the Giants were to part with Slayton this year, that would yield just a $3.161 million savings and a $12.749 million dead money hit this year, and $3 million in dead money next year.

If they have the opportunity to trade him by the end of the summer, that would be more advantageous from a financial perspective, as they’d save $12.911 million and only have to eat $3 million in dead money this year and next year.

2026 Preview

Slayton is coming off a sports hernia injury and should be good to go for training camp. But worth noting is that Slayton doesn’t give the team anything on special teams, nor is he a yards-after-catch specialist.

Slayton has seen his pass targets decline every year since peaking in 2020, when he received 96 targets.

Slayton has mostly been the WR2 on this team, but that role arguably slipped away over the last couple of seasons as others have stepped up.

Most recently, Wan’Dale Robinson became the de facto WR1 after Malik Nabers’s season-ending injury. Will Slayton be able to take a firm hold on WR2 this year and draw the assignment of filling in for Nabers as the WR1 until Nabers is fully cleared to return?

There will be a place for Slayton on the roster. He’s serviceable, and the longest-tenured Giant is also well respected in the locker room.

But as far as him stepping up to be the WR1 until Nabers is fully back, those expectations need to be tempered because the Giants have added loads of comparable or in some cases even better talent to compete for those snaps.

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