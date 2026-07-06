The New York Giants aren't typically known for winning the NFL offseason. In fact, their moves have often been criticized in recent years.

The 2026 offseason has been a different story, though. Analysts have repeatedly praised Big Blue's moves, Matt Okada of NFL.com being the latest in his praise of the Giants , of whom he said, "improved in every facet."

Okada gave New York an "A+" offseason grade, the best mark in the NFC East and one of only two such grades in the NFL. He praised the Giants' offseason additions, even highlighting Isaiah Likely as a "breakout tight end candidate."

While offseason accolades don't mean much without results during the season, this is the most momentum the Giants have had going into a new season in years.

It's not just hype. New York has done everything necessary to set itself up for a major step forward in 2026 under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Giants' Offseason Activities Leave No Glaring Weaknesses

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time last year, the Giants were reeling in the back seven of the defense and had no reliable pass catchers outside of Malik Nabers.

General manager Joe Schoen, in collaboration with Harbaugh, was proactive in addressing roster holes, and the best part is that, with very few exceptions, the Giants didn’t spend a lot of money to do so, often landing veteran free agents on salary-cap-friendly deals.

The biggest upgrade on the defensive side of the ball was easily the inside linebacker group, which Schoen addressed by signing Tremaine Edmunds and then drafting Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.

Darius Alexander is on track to play a larger role on the defensive line in his second season, but Schoen also added veterans like DJ Reader and Shelby Harris to fill out the interior after trading Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals before the draft.

The Giants had obvious weaknesses last season, leading to a league-worst run defense . The expectation is that these additions will significantly improve their rankings.

Giants' Young Offensive Stars are Positioned to Succeed

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants rookies Arvell Reese (52), Colton Hood (12), Malachi Fields (0) and Francis Mauigoa (65) walk off the field after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' offense underwent some changes of its own that will position it to be more productive in the coming year.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart has a new starting right guard in front of him in former Miami product Francis Mauigoa.

Mauigoa, along with the return of right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and a healthy Andrew Thomas at left tackle, are being counted on to better protect Dart, who was pressured on 23.3% of his passing snaps last season, well above league average.

The Giants also added tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency and receiver Malaki Fields in the draft to play a big role in the passing game. Both players are taller receivers with wider catch radii that should help Dart improve both his accuracy and his downfield passing.

The Giants are awaiting word as to when Nabers is ready to return, and when that word comes, their offense will really take a jump to an even higher level.

That, along with a power rushing game implemented by new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and senior offensive assistant Greg Roman that will include fullback Patrick Ricard to the mix, is designed to help elevate the Giants' offense closer to top-10 status league-wide.

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