5 Draft Prospects Giants Fans Should Watch This Weekend

While the NFL season is just getting started, college football is already entering its third week of action. After a quiet first couple of weeks that included a slate of uneven matchups in Week 1 , the schedule starts to heat up in Week 2.

As top collegiate athletes go head-to-head, the New York Giants will be tuning in to the biggest matchups. Big Blue already had scouts at a few games last weekend, but they'll have a hard time covering their bases with the jam-packed slate of games coming up.

The Giants should key in on these five 2027 NFL Draft prospects this weekend.

DT David Stone, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stone is one of the most explosive and powerful defensive tackles in college football. His versatility along the interior of the defensive line and his ability to shut down the run have made him a popular fit with the Giants in early mock drafts .

The Oklahoma defender had a quiet start to his season, recording just two tackles and one run stop against UTEP. Of course, the Sooners quickly put the game away, winning 51-0, so many of their starters were rested late in the game. Stone only played 29 snaps.

He'll get a much tougher test this weekend, as Oklahoma takes on Michigan on Saturday at noon EST. The Wolverines ran the ball on over 50% of their offensive snaps in their opener, so Stone's ability to stuff the run will be on full display.

This game is Oklahoma's only true non-conference test this season, as they take on New Mexico next week before starting their SEC schedule with Georgia.

CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama plays its first SEC game of the season on Saturday, matching up with Kentucky. Brown, Alabama's top cornerback, will look to build on the strong showing he had against East Carolina in Week 1. In that game, Brown was only targeted once and forced the incompletion. He was also credited with a run stop.

Kentucky's offense leans on running back C.J. Baxter, but they'll have to throw down the field if Alabama pulls away early. That should give Brown plenty of chances to make plays on the ball.

Alabama's schedule doesn't slow down, as they take on Florida State next weekend to round out their non-conference schedule.

Unless Greg Newsome II is right about the Giants' cornerback group being the best in the league, Big Blue may be looking for reinforcements at the position next offseason. Brown should be a top candidate.

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest college football game of the weekend is Ohio State's battle with Texas. Both teams are loaded with top-end talent, but Smith is the best of the bunch. He's the top receiver in the upcoming draft class and even ranked first overall on Dane Brugler's preseason top 50 .

Smith is the complete package for an X-receiver. He has the size, speed, route-running, and hands to beat defenses in every area of the field. He put up eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns against Ball State and will likely continue to be the focus of the Buckeyes' offense.

Texas will throw double coverage on Smith throughout the game. He'll need to rise above the challenge to solidify himself as the top prospect in the 2027 class.

Hopefully, the Giants won't be picking high enough to draft Smith next offseason. If they do get the chance to take him, he would immediately give Big Blue the best receiving tandem in the league, playing opposite Malik Nabers.

OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the Texas-Ohio State matchup, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby deserves a look. New York already has a solid tackle duo, but Goosby might be too good to pass up on next offseason.

He didn't allow a quarterback pressure against Texas State, but that was nothing new for him. Goosby has only allowed pressure on 1.8% of his pass-blocking snaps throughout his career , a remarkable number for a left tackle.

Ohio State edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson will be a difficult test for him, though. The matchup could determine the course of the game.

If Goosby isn't up to the challenge, the football world will notice.

Iowa G/C Kade Pieper

Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants are more likely to be looking for a center next offseason, as John Michael Schmitz Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Pieper is expected to be one of the top prospects at the position. While he currently plays guard for Iowa, he has experience at center.

He'll get his first real test this weekend as the Hawkeyes take on Iowa State. The Cyclones produced 30 pressures and six sacks in their victory over Southeast Missouri State, so Pieper will have his work cut out for him.

Pieper was perfect against Northern Illinois, but this game will be a much tougher challenge. Another strong showing could push him into early first-round conversations.

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