Giants 2027 NFL Draft Watch: Four College Prospects to Track This Weekend

As the New York Giants (5-3-1) absorb their 24-21 Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, several Big Blue scouts will be watching closely. College football’s Week 11 slate is about to unfold.

While several potential targets make their case for being selected in the 2027 NFL Draft, the team’s biggest needs are becoming clearer.

In addition to their most pressing need at defensive tackle, coach John Harbaugh and his staff may also want to add players who can bolster their depth charts on offense and on special teams.

Here are four players the Giants may be keeping an eye on this weekend.

Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilliam is rapidly becoming one of the nation’s most fearsome defensive tackles, as evidenced by his rising draft stock.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman has amassed 26 total tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games this season with the Volunteers.

His ability to hold his position against the run, combined with his elite first step when rushing the passer, should make him an immediate upgrade on any NFL defensive line he joins in 2027.

Because he projects best as a three-technique in a 4-3 scheme, Gilliam may not be the big, two-gap tackle the Giants are expected to pursue during the draft.

However, he could be an effective weapon in sub-packages within the Giants’ 3-4 defense, especially when the unit shifts into four-man nickel fronts on passing downs.

With Tennessee set for a marquee matchup against Texas A&M, Gilliam is expected to play a major role in disrupting the Aggies’ offense, led by quarterback Marcel Reed.

Anthonie Knapp, C, Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp celebrates after winning a NCAA football game 49-10 against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in West Lafayette. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should the Giants prioritize power when scouting potential interior offensive linemen, Knapp is likely to be among their top prospects. The Roswell, Ga., native has appeared in eight games this season at left guard for the Fighting Irish.

With experience in both zone and gap schemes, the Notre Dame product appears ready to make an impact in any pro-level offensive system.

With the Irish set to face Boston College’s aggressive defense, Knapp will be called upon to remain a reliable presence in both pass protection and run-blocking alignments.

With John Michael Schmitz likely heading to free agency after being replaced in the starting lineup by Bryan Hudson, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Knapp could be an intriguing option for New York, with the versatility to play either guard or center.

Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Brown may not be the three-down workhorse New York reportedly coveted at the trade deadline, his skill set could be an intriguing fit within their current stable of running backs.

At 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, Brown is a bit on the lighter side to handle lead-back duties at the pro level. Still, he could be an impactful change-of-pace option or an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield.

If the Giants show interest in Brown, it may be to pair him with Cam Skattebo.

With Skattebo as their physical, between-the-tackles runner atop the depth chart, Louisville’s standout could add an explosive dynamic to New York’s backfield.

If he’s effective against North Carolina’s defense under coach Bill Belichick, Brown may force the Giants to take a good look at him come draft time.

Peyton Woodring, K, Georgia

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs kicker Peyton Woodring (91) warms up before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given rookie Dominic Zvada’s continued struggles, the Giants have been the subject of rumors at kicker. Fortunately for Big Blue, several college kickers could draw interest, including Woodring.

In nine games for the top-ranked Bulldogs this season, Woodring has made 9 of 13 field goals, with his longest coming from 49 yards. He has also made a perfect 47 of 47 extra-point attempts. In 2025, Woodring connected on 17 of 19 field goals (89.5%), with a long of 53.

Despite his struggles this season, including a 49-yard miss against Ole Miss in Week 10, Woodring has the power and consistency to be a reliable kicker in his rookie season. While the Giants have expressed their support for Zvada, they are likely keeping their options open.

If Woodring can score points on Saturday against Missouri, it may help improve his draft stock with positionally needy teams like the Giants.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.