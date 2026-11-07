Giants Mailbag: Trade Winds, Deonte Banks, Game Stuff and More

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, we'll do our best to answer your questions. (Some questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

How do you compare Thomas Fidone’s skillset to Theo Johnson? Any chance he pushes him for playing time once Johnson is healthy? — GIANTS_VibeArtHQ (@GIANTS_vibesHQ) October 31, 2026

Truth be told, I am not sure a fair comparison can be made given the small sample size of Fidone's snaps in this offense.

That said, Johnson has more explosive straight-line speed, while Fidone, with a leaner frame, is more agile and more effective in short-area lateral explosion.

Hi Patti,

Has the compensatory pick we'll be receiving in 2027 moving up from a 5th to a possible 4th Rd. pick satisfied the requisite number of snaps that C Austin Schlottmann has played? Or, does it appear that Schlottmann will reach that threshhold? Please

check



Thanks,

Lyle — Lyle Weiser (@77lyle) November 1, 2026

Lyle, per Over the Cap's Nick Korte , who does a great job at tracking and calculating these things, the projected comp pick is NOT for Schlottmann but rather for Wan'Dale Robinson, and it's a projected fourth-round pick.

Let's wait until the season draws to a close though before counting our chickens on this so as to not end up disappointed if something throws a monkey wrench into the plans.

Can you explain why a “virtual measurement” takes five times as long as two guys with chains? Is the NFL using dial-up? A slide rule? — Nick Harlow (@RogueGOPAuthor) October 30, 2026

I do not know what parameters they have been given. If you want a conspiracy theory, maybe it's to allow another commercial break and, hence, more money for the network?

Are there plains to use Hyatt more? — Mitchell L Lewis Jr. (@Emlewj) October 30, 2026

Possibly. He has two more practice squad elevations to go, and with receiver Charlie Jones ailing due to a hand injury, I could certainly see Hyatt getting the call-up from the practice squad.

What's the consensus feel about Jj — 💱 (@MasterZ978) November 3, 2026

By "consensus," do you mean the locker room? Fans? Another group? (All of whom I'm not the appointed spoeksperson by the way.) But if you want my opinion, I'm encouraged based on what I've seen on the small sample size so far.

most likely giants acquisition at this point? — DARTTT (@JDARTNSKAT) November 3, 2026

I mean, right now all signs point to Jonathan Taylor, right? Personally, I still think they should try to land a defensive lineman—I'm just not sure there is one out there worth trading for after the Buckner and Simmons deals.

That John Harbaugh got involved with the Titans to try to get Jeffery Simmons after reportedly hitting a stonewall with Titans' GM Mike Borgonzi tells me they agree that they need and desperately want a defensive lineman in the worst way. The fact that they were aiming for Simmons tells me they're not messing around.

Fans have seen the on field difference John Harbaugh has made. Are there other subtle things you see day to day that have made a difference that aren’t as noticeable to the fans? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) November 5, 2026

Not really, Kris. Harbaugh has great attention to detail, and he has shown that he can handle adversity when it pops up, better than some of the previous head coaches who preceded him and followed Tom Coughlin.

I suppose that's the biggest thing I've noticed: in tough times, players want a leader who doesn't let the world see him sweat. But I'm sure Giants fans have probably drawn that conclusion as well so I'm not sure the answer fits your question.

how likely is JT to become a giant — Jorge Elmovich (@JElmovich21646) November 3, 2026

I’m not one to assign a percentage to what should be a “yes or no” response question, but what I will tell you is that unless the Colts come down off their reported asking price, which, depending on what report you believe, either includes a first-round pick or a Christian McCaffrey type of haul (second, third, fourth, and fifth), I’d say zero chance if either of those is true.

The Giants don't have a fourth- or fifth-round pick in next year’s draft, so unless the Colts are willing to take their 2028 picks, I don’t think a deal gets done unless, again, the Colts become more reasonable with their asking price.

What do you attribute Deonte Banks’ turnaround to this season? Is it more about the defensive scheme putting him in better positions to succeed, or has there been a significant shift in his confidence and mental approach to the game? — RB (@RB000111323) November 4, 2026

I think it's a combination of scheme and coaching. The scheme being run is a better fit for what Banks does well.

The Giants, under Shane Bowen, played a lot of soft zone coverage, which forced the cornerback to play about eight yards off the receiver and often led to disaster because Banks had to second-guess what was unfolding in front of him.

Dennard Wilson has deployed tighter press-man and man-match coverages for Banks, bringing him closer to the receiver so he can use his physical toolbox to disrupt receivers as they look to get off the line of scrimmage and make breaks. Banks has the speed to keep up with the league's better receivers, and Wilson's approach has proven that.

Then, in defensive backs coach Addison Lynch, you have a coach who has clearly made a connection with Banks, in which he's helped to build up the cornerback's confidence and also get it through to Banks that one bad play shouldn't be the catalyst for giving up, thinking he's not good enough or that he'll be pulled from the lineup.

From Gary W. (via e-mail): Can someone please tell me why the league insists on the ridiculous 35-second rule? A stupid penalty or a forced timeout should decide no game. It certainly doesn't add anything or improve the game.

Gary, did you mean the 25-second clock, which is used after specific administrative stoppages?

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