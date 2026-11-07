Four 2027 NFL Draft Prospects the Giants Should Watch This Weekend

As the New York Giants (4-2-1) prepare for a Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-6) at Lincoln Financial Field, several Big Blue scouts will be watching closely as college football’s Week 10 slate unfolds.

After a much-needed Week 8 bye, this could be a good time to scout potential targets as they make their cases for selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

While the rumor mill continues to churn for running back, the team’s biggest need remains along the defensive line. Coach John Harbaugh and his staff may also want to add a player to bolster their tight end depth chart.

Here are four players the Giants may keep an eye on this weekend.

Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels safety Joenel Aguero (6) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off the Tigers’ bye week, Green has declared himself “ready to go” while showing few signs of lingering effects from a knee injury that sidelined him two weeks ago. He is expected to play a major role in LSU’s offensive game plan against Alabama this weekend.

In four appearances this season, Green has caught 19 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-7 and 242 pounds, the Jackson, LA native has the length and sure hands to be an effective weapon in contested-catch situations. Green can split out wide, line up in the slot, or control the perimeter when matched up against linebackers or safeties.

With New York’s depth at the position uncertain beyond starter Isaiah Likely , Green could be a highly productive fit within offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense. A strong showing against the Crimson Tide in Week 10 would go a long way toward bolstering his draft stock.

Justin Scott, DL, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the Giants’ need for an imposing presence on the interior of their defensive line, Scott could be an intriguing fit.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman moves well for his size, especially sideline to sideline. In seven games this season, he has collected 25 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and 0.5 sacks.

Most importantly, Scott could strengthen the Giants’ run defense. The Chicago native anchors well thanks to his wide base. He is at his best absorbing double teams while stacking and shedding blocks.

Combined with his explosive first step, Scott should contribute to an NFL team right away. As such, expect the Giants to keep the Hurricanes’ tackle in their sights against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Jayden Jackson, DL Oklahoma

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jayden Jackson (65) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If New York wants a dedicated run-stopper, Jackson should be on their list of potential targets. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound tackle has logged 29 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks this season. In 2025, PFF gave him a 70.5 run defense grade and credited him with 11 pressures.

At the pro level, Jackson projects as a true nose tackle who contributes on early-down run responsibilities.

Given New York’s difficulty in consistently stopping the run, Jackson could be an enticing mid-to-late-round option, especially if he helps to contain the Florida Gators’ star running back Jadan Baugh during this weekend’s prime-time showdown in Gainesville.

Justice Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a standout season at Michigan in 2025, Haynes has used his second trip through the transfer portal to become a significant force in the Yellow Jackets’ running game.

In his first season with Georgia Tech, the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has compiled 548 yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He has also caught 13 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

While much of the Giants fan base remains intently focused on established pros such as Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry to provide an immediate upgrade to New York’s running game, a player with Haynes’ versatility is always worth watching as a draft prospect.

His breakaway speed and ability to read the box would complement Cam Skattebo’s strength-based style.

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