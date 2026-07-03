Andrew Thomas Reveals What Sets John Harbaugh's Coaching Staff Apart

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is on his third NFL coaching staff and has noticed the synergy among the members.

But this third staff, assembled by new head coach John Harbaugh, has caught Thomas's attention; the veteran tackle is intrigued by the depth of experience the Giants’ head coach has assembled.

In a recent interview with Giants in-house writer John Schmeelk for the Giants Huddle , Thomas expressed excitement and awe about the assistant coaches Harbaugh assembled and the diverse schemes taking shape.

"There are three or four head coaches on our staff. It's ridiculous,” Thomas said. “So, there's so much knowledge. So many different ways to skin a cat, and it's unique because it's like three or four different systems coming together to make it unique to what we do well, and I'm excited for it."

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Former Titans head coach Brian Callahan s the Giants quarterbacks coach. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The three former head coaches in the building are Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, and passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan.

Harbaugh has the most impressive record of the three, with his Baltimore Ravens offenses ranking in the top 10 in points differential in 12 of his 18 years as head coach.

Nagy, who was the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021, and Callahan, the former head coach of the Tennessee Titans, didn’t enjoy the same success as Harbaugh, but at other stops, they have helped produce some of the league’s best offenses, Nagy with the Chiefs, and Callahan with the Bengals.

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Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) participates in drills during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Together, the three men and senior offensive assistant Greg Roman—who, while never an NFL head coach, is a seasoned NFL offensive coordinator who spent time on Harbaugh’s Ravens staff—have laid down a foundation for a more physical rushing game to serve as the basis of the offense.

A successful power run game will pave the way for a passing offense that will incorporate elements from Nagy’s stint with the Chiefs, namely play-action and quick passing, along with quick checkdowns when defenses load the box.

"Obviously, you don't know your identity until training camp and the first few games of the season, but I know we're gonna be a physical front," Thomas said.

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