New York Giants at the Bye: 5 Factors That Fueled a 4-2-1 Start

The New York Giants have become one of the NFL’s surprise stories in 2026.

With a new-look, motion-based offense and an aggressive defense, Big Blue has weathered the season’s ebb and flow to earn a 4-2-1 record and sole possession of first place in the NFC East, a feat last achieved in 2015.

Still, New York’s road to redemption has not been smooth. From losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Brian Burns to season-ending injuries to struggling to run the ball and defend the run, the Giants arrived at their bye week as a battle-tested squad ready to pursue their first playoff spot since 2022.

While their season has been far from perfect, more has fallen in New York’s favor than to its disservice. In that regard, here are five key factors that have helped shape the Giants’ renaissance during coach John Harbaugh’s first year at the helm in East Rutherford.

John Harbaugh Challenges the Running Backs

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball during overtime against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a dismal running-game performance in the Giants’ 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, the NYG HC knew something had to change.

Second-year back Cam Skattebo had been held out of the game after his costly fumble against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

His remaining trio of running backs (Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary) combined for just 34 rushing yards against the Saints. In fact, Harris was released just two days after voicing his displeasure with the Giants’ running back rotation.

“One of those guys needs to step up,” Harbaugh said from his Week 6 postgame podium. “Somebody needs to step up and be the ‘Back.’ None of those guys have done that yet.”

In Week 7 against the Texans, following what Harbaugh described as a “heck of a week” at practice, Skattebo rose from the ranks, rushing for a career-high 124 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown, along with a crucial 42-yard gain in overtime. Singletary ran for 41 total yards, including the 30-yard game-winning score.

Collectively, the Giants’ runners compiled 188 rushing yards. The unit not only reestablished itself as a key component of coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense, but Skattebo also seemed to answer his coach’s challenge as New York pushes for the postseason.

Re-Opening the “Banks” on Sundays

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) is shown after the second to last play of the game where he was able to help prevent the Cardinals receiver from completing a pass. On the next play he made an interception and scored a touchdown, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a disappointing performance in 2025, Giants cornerback Deonte Banks appeared to be nearing an unceremonious end to his tenure with Big Blue. After all, New York had declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, leading many to project him as little more than a situational reserve option heading into 2026.

Banks entered the season determined to prove his doubters wrong. The 24th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft hit the field with renewed vigor under the tutelage of both Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, his eyes firmly set on regaining a starting job.

The Giants’ coaches chose to deploy Banks as a true matchup cornerback, and he has delivered beyond expectations. In five appearances (making five starts) this season, the 25-year-old has compiled 20 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and one interception, which he returned for a 98-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

Still, Banks’ best showing came during New York’s Week 7 win over the Houston Texans. When directly matched against star receiver Nico Collins, the Giants’ defensive back held him to just one catch for four yards on four targets.

Though the coaching staff may have re-opened his talents, Banks has been successful in “closing down” his opponents on game day.

Unleashing the Dynamic Duo

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs after a catch against the New Orleans Saints defense during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Nagy is known for his run-centric, motion-based offense, he isn’t afraid to throw deep. With top-tier talents such as Malik Nabers at receiver and Isaiah Likely at tight end, New York’s aerial attack has come alive.

Before the Giants’ 28-20 Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Nabers had not seen regular-season action since suffering an ACL tear in Week 4 of the 2025 season. Yet, just one year after his season-ending injury, Nabers leads all Giants pass-catchers with 605 receiving yards on 48 catches with two touchdowns.

Not only has the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft logged receptions of 46, 42, and 39 yards this season, but he has also compiled 158 yards after the catch.

Likely has been equally impressive as a productive red-zone target at the tight end position. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Likely signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Giants, joining Harbaugh, who also came over from Baltimore.

Through the first seven games of the season, the five-year veteran has caught 41 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns. In the process, he has established himself as New York’s top tight end option.

With both Nabers and Likely playing at a high level, Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy will have no shortage of pass-catching weapons heading into the season’s home stretch.

Arvell Reese Becomes a Defensive Powerhouse

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alongside strong showings from defensive stalwarts such as safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Abdul Carter, Giants rookie Arvell Reese is already establishing himself as a game changer.

After a stellar performance throughout training camp and into the preseason, Reese earned the starting spot on the weak side of Dennard Wilson’s defense. Through seven games this season, he leads the team with 56 total tackles. The fifth overall selection in April’s draft also has 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

In New York’s Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Reese turned in a defensive masterpiece, logging nine solo tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defensed, one quarterback hit, and one interception.

Reese became the fifth Giants rookie with three or more passes defensed and an interception in a game, and the only Giants rookie since 1994 with nine or more tackles, three or more passes defensed, and at least one interception. For his efforts, Reese earned Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

As he continues to develop, Reese will be asked to take on a more prominent role within the Giants’ defense. Fortunately for Big Blue, he looks to be more than ready to accept the challenge.

Taking a Chace on J.J. McCarthy

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Dart’s season-ending injury, the Giants sent a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for McCarthy, hoping to shore up a thin quarterback room.

In doing so, they may have saved their season.

The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft quickly grasped the Giants’ playbook and showed comfort in coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense.

Though he was used only in select packages in the Giants’ 27-27 Week 5 tie with the Washington Commanders, McCarthy took the offensive reins with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 6 loss to the Saints, after starter Jameis Winston’s second interception of the day.

McCarthy finished the game having completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown. He logged the most fourth-quarter passing yards by any player this season. For his efforts, Harbaugh named McCarthy the Giants’ new starting quarterback.

In his first start, McCarthy delivered, completing 20 of 28 passes (71.4% completion) for 252 yards for a passer rating of 99.1. Across four quarters and overtime in his first start, the 23-year-old showcased his multifaceted skill set while staying calm, cool, and collected.

Based on his performance, McCarthy has apparently secured his spot as the Giants’ starter. Though he may be best suited to an offense built on zone reads, designed runs, and RPO packages, the former Michigan Wolverine has also shown his prowess in the deep passing game.

If McCarthy keeps improving each week, the Giants may head to the postseason as NFC East champions for the first time since 2011.

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