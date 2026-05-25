The Low-Risk, High-Reward Wide Receiver Trade the Giants Must Pounce On

The New York Giants are in a position to make some adjustments to the roster before they get to training camp, even if the moves are a bit of a risk.

One player rumored to be traded in NFL circles is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who did not play in the 2025 season due to knee injuries.

Aiyuk soured on the 49ers, voicing unhappiness and requesting a trade, which has yet to be granted. While he is viewed as a flight risk for many around the league, he is still a talented first-round pick who has 4,305 receiving yards in his first five years in the NFL.

Prior to his injury-shortened 2024 season, which limited him to just seven games, Ayiuk posted two consecutive campaigns in which he was targeted 100+ times, totaling 1,000+ yards in each.

Why Aiyuk Makes Sense For Giants

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk runs the ball against New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As is well known by now, the Giants are unsure when their top receiver, Malik Nabers, will be cleared to return from his knee injury suffered last season.

And while they have added to the receiver room by bringing in free agents Calvin Austin and Darnell Mooney, and drafted Malachi Fields, there is still the matter of seeing how everyone fits in and whether the fit is enough to carry them over until Nabers returns.

Aiyuk's injury history and troubled past off the field are worth noting, but the Giants could be the team to get his career back on track.

Having had his 2026 guaranteed money voided in his four-year, $120 million contract extension signed just 15 months ago due to his dispute with the 49ers, Aiyuk would be a low-cost gamble.

Assuming the Giants left this contract as is, Ayiuk would count for just $1.215 million against the team’s cap, that number representing his 2026 base salary.

The Giants then have until September 1 to decide on the $9.558 million option bonus in the contract, which would still make the receiver’s overall cap hit reasonable.

And if the option bonus was exercised, Aiyuk would also stand to max out at $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

But what about the price to acquire the receiver? While Aiyuk has been productive, the 49ers, in looking to unload the rest of the contract, might be willing to take a seventh-round pick, which would make this a low-risk, high reward type of deal for the Giants.

If the Giants can get a discounted 1,000-yard talent at wide receiver that fixes a need, they should pounce on the opportunity to continue the momentum they have built this offseason at the start of the John Harbaugh era.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.