Giants RB Cam Skattebo Doubtful for Eagles Game After Missing a Third Straight Practice
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New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) missed his third day of practice since the team returned from its bye, raising doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Skattebo worked with a trainer during the last three days of the media viewing periods. While head coach John Harbaugh said that they’re going to keep the door open for Skattebo to play on Sunday, things do not appear to be heading in the right direction for Skattebo.
Even if Skattebo, who received a "doubtful" game status, were to play, he’d likely be significantly limited in terms of his snaps. That means the Giants are probably planning to add a running back from their practice squad, either via a signing or a standard elevation.
“I'm not making any announcements at this meeting, this particular press conference,” Harbaugh said in response to a question about the roster spot the team opened by waiving quarterback Jake Haener. “We have certain roster moves we need to make with our various situations.”
Skattebo, who usually takes to the podium on Fridays, did not do so this week, another sign that he likely won’t play on Sunday.
The Giants are all but certain to tap into the practice squad for a running back to fill the empty roster spot.
A best guess would be that Eric Gray, signed to the practice squad this week, gets the spot that opened following the waiving of Haener, as Gray, who not only knows the system but can also contribute as a return specialist with receiver Charlie Jones (hand) ailing and listed as questionable for Sunday's game, would make the most sense.
Nabers Good to Go
Harbaugh and Malk Nabers (knee) both confirmed that the receiver practiced fully after sitting out Thursday’s session.
It’s unknown if the knee issue that Nabers has been listed with is the same one that he suffered the torn ACL in last year or something else. Regardless, Harbaugh said Nabers’ issue was “an in-season type thing,” without elaborating, adding. “It's not an issue. He'll be full-go for the game.”
All other Giants on the injury report are good to go, with tackles Andrew Thomas (groing) andJermaine Eluemunor (calf) both having practiced in full on Friday.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
RB Cam Skattebo
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
WR Malik Nabers
Knee
--
DNP
Full
--
OLB Abdul Carter
Illness
DNP
Full
Full
--
DL Darius Alexander
Foot
--
Limited
Full
--
OT Jermaine Eluemunor
Calf
Limited
Limited
Full
--
OLB Malik Harrison
Groin
Limited
Full
Full
--
CB Colton Hood
Illness
Limited
Full
Full
--
WR Charlie Jones
Hand
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
T Andrew Thomas
Groin
Limited
Limited
Full
--
TE Theo Johnson
Neck
Full
Full
Full
--
OL Marcus Mbow
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
DL DJ Reader
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
TE Thomas Fidone II
Thumb
--
Full
Full
--
OLB Trace Ford
Knee
--
Full
Full
--
ILB Micah McFadden
Foot
--
Full
Full
--
Eagles Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
RB Saquon Barkley
Hamstring/Back
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
LB Zack Baun
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
OT Markel Bell
Finger
Full
Full
Full
--
LB Jihad Campbell
Hamstring/Quad
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DB Michael Carter II
Abdomen
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Britain Covey
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Jordan Davis
Thumb
Full
Full
Full
--
G Landon Dickerson
Hip
Full
Full
Full
--
K Jake Elliott
Right Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
--
TE Dallas Goedert
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
OLB Jonathan Greenard
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
--
OLB Jalyx Hunt
Knee/Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
CB Jonathan Jones
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Jordan Mailata
Elbow
--
Full
Full
--
QB Tanner McKee
Chest
Full
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DB Kenny Moore II
Glute
Full
Full
Full
--
DT Moro Ojomo
Neck
Full
Full
Full
--
WR DeVonta Smith
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Dontayvion Wicks
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina