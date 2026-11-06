Giants RB Cam Skattebo Doubtful for Eagles Game After Missing a Third Straight Practice

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) missed his third day of practice since the team returned from its bye, raising doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Skattebo worked with a trainer during the last three days of the media viewing periods. While head coach John Harbaugh said that they’re going to keep the door open for Skattebo to play on Sunday, things do not appear to be heading in the right direction for Skattebo.

Even if Skattebo, who received a "doubtful" game status, were to play, he’d likely be significantly limited in terms of his snaps. That means the Giants are probably planning to add a running back from their practice squad, either via a signing or a standard elevation.

“I'm not making any announcements at this meeting, this particular press conference,” Harbaugh said in response to a question about the roster spot the team opened by waiving quarterback Jake Haener. “We have certain roster moves we need to make with our various situations.”

Skattebo, who usually takes to the podium on Fridays, did not do so this week, another sign that he likely won’t play on Sunday.

The Giants are all but certain to tap into the practice squad for a running back to fill the empty roster spot.

A best guess would be that Eric Gray, signed to the practice squad this week, gets the spot that opened following the waiving of Haener, as Gray, who not only knows the system but can also contribute as a return specialist with receiver Charlie Jones (hand) ailing and listed as questionable for Sunday's game, would make the most sense.

Nabers Good to Go

Harbaugh and Malk Nabers (knee) both confirmed that the receiver practiced fully after sitting out Thursday’s session.

It’s unknown if the knee issue that Nabers has been listed with is the same one that he suffered the torn ACL in last year or something else. Regardless, Harbaugh said Nabers’ issue was “an in-season type thing,” without elaborating, adding. “It's not an issue. He'll be full-go for the game.”

All other Giants on the injury report are good to go, with tackles Andrew Thomas (groing) andJermaine Eluemunor (calf) both having practiced in full on Friday.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Doubtful WR Malik Nabers Knee -- DNP Full -- OLB Abdul Carter Illness DNP Full Full -- DL Darius Alexander Foot -- Limited Full -- OT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf Limited Limited Full -- OLB Malik Harrison Groin Limited Full Full -- CB Colton Hood Illness Limited Full Full -- WR Charlie Jones Hand Limited Limited Limited Questionable T Andrew Thomas Groin Limited Limited Full -- TE Theo Johnson Neck Full Full Full -- OL Marcus Mbow Knee Full Full Full -- DL DJ Reader Knee Full Full Full -- TE Thomas Fidone II Thumb -- Full Full -- OLB Trace Ford Knee -- Full Full -- ILB Micah McFadden Foot -- Full Full --

Eagles Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status RB Saquon Barkley Hamstring/Back DNP Limited Limited -- LB Zack Baun Shoulder Full Full Full -- OT Markel Bell Finger Full Full Full -- LB Jihad Campbell Hamstring/Quad DNP DNP DNP Out DB Michael Carter II Abdomen DNP DNP DNP Out WR Britain Covey Knee DNP DNP DNP Out DT Jordan Davis Thumb Full Full Full -- G Landon Dickerson Hip Full Full Full -- K Jake Elliott Right Ankle Limited Limited Full -- TE Dallas Goedert Knee Full Full Full -- OLB Jonathan Greenard Ankle Limited Limited Full -- OLB Jalyx Hunt Knee/Ankle Limited Limited Limited -- CB Jonathan Jones Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out OT Jordan Mailata Elbow -- Full Full -- QB Tanner McKee Chest Full Limited Limited Questionable DB Kenny Moore II Glute Full Full Full -- DT Moro Ojomo Neck Full Full Full -- WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR Dontayvion Wicks Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

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