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Giants RB Cam Skattebo Doubtful for Eagles Game After Missing a Third Straight Practice

Skattebo’s hamstring injury has kept him out since the bye, and the Giants appear headed to the practice squad for backfield help.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is trending int he wrong direction for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is trending int he wrong direction for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) missed his third day of practice since the team returned from its bye, raising doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Skattebo worked with a trainer during the last three days of the media viewing periods. While head coach John Harbaugh said that they’re going to keep the door open for Skattebo to play on Sunday, things do not appear to be heading in the right direction for Skattebo.

Even if Skattebo, who received a "doubtful" game status, were to play, he’d likely be significantly limited in terms of his snaps. That means the Giants are probably planning to add a running back from their practice squad, either via a signing or a standard elevation.

“I'm not making any announcements at this meeting, this particular press conference,” Harbaugh said in response to a question about the roster spot the team opened by waiving quarterback Jake Haener. “We have certain roster moves we need to make with our various situations.”

Skattebo, who usually takes to the podium on Fridays, did not do so this week, another sign that he likely won’t play on Sunday.

The Giants are all but certain to tap into the practice squad for a running back to fill the empty roster spot.

A best guess would be that Eric Gray, signed to the practice squad this week, gets the spot that opened following the waiving of Haener, as Gray, who not only knows the system but can also contribute as a return specialist with receiver Charlie Jones (hand) ailing and listed as questionable for Sunday's game, would make the most sense.

Nabers Good to Go

Harbaugh and Malk Nabers (knee) both confirmed that the receiver practiced fully after sitting out Thursday’s session.

It’s unknown if the knee issue that Nabers has been listed with is the same one that he suffered the torn ACL in last year or something else. Regardless, Harbaugh said Nabers’ issue was “an in-season type thing,” without elaborating, adding. “It's not an issue. He'll be full-go for the game.”

All other Giants on the injury report are good to go, with tackles Andrew Thomas (groing) andJermaine Eluemunor (calf) both having practiced in full on Friday.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

RB Cam Skattebo

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

WR Malik Nabers

Knee

--

DNP

Full

--

OLB Abdul Carter

Illness

DNP

Full

Full

--

DL Darius Alexander

Foot

--

Limited

Full

--

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

Limited

Limited

Full

--

OLB Malik Harrison

Groin

Limited

Full

Full

--

CB Colton Hood

Illness

Limited

Full

Full

--

WR Charlie Jones

Hand

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

T Andrew Thomas

Groin

Limited

Limited

Full

--

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Full

Full

Full

--

OL Marcus Mbow

Knee

Full

Full

Full

--

DL DJ Reader

Knee

Full

Full

Full

--

TE Thomas Fidone II

Thumb

--

Full

Full

--

OLB Trace Ford

Knee

--

Full

Full

--

ILB Micah McFadden

Foot

--

Full

Full

--

Eagles Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

RB Saquon Barkley

Hamstring/Back

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

LB Zack Baun

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

OT Markel Bell

Finger

Full

Full

Full

--

LB Jihad Campbell

Hamstring/Quad

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DB Michael Carter II

Abdomen

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Britain Covey

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Jordan Davis

Thumb

Full

Full

Full

--

G Landon Dickerson

Hip

Full

Full

Full

--

K Jake Elliott

Right Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

--

TE Dallas Goedert

Knee

Full

Full

Full

--

OLB Jonathan Greenard

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

--

OLB Jalyx Hunt

Knee/Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

CB Jonathan Jones

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Jordan Mailata

Elbow

--

Full

Full

--

QB Tanner McKee

Chest

Full

Limited

Limited

Questionable

DB Kenny Moore II

Glute

Full

Full

Full

--

DT Moro Ojomo

Neck

Full

Full

Full

--

WR DeVonta Smith

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Dontayvion Wicks

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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