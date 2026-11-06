Giants Injury Report: Skattebo Out Again, Nabers Added With Knee Issue

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo missed his second straight day of practice with a hamstring strain, further putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in doubt.

Skattebo was seen on the sideline with a trainer during the media viewing portion of practice. It’s probably safe to say that if he doesn’t get at least some practice in on Friday, he’s likely to be scratched for Sunday, with the team instead eyeing the second-year running back for its Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders four days later.

Devin Singletary and Greg Desrosiers are the healthy running backs on the roster, with Tyrone Tracy on injured reserve. The team also has Eric Gray and Phil Mafah on the practice squad.

Malik Nabers Sidelined

Receiver Malik Nabers, the newly minted NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October 2026, is now on the team’s injury report after missing Thursday’s practice.

Nabers, who appears to have put the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season firmly in the rearview mirror, was listed with a knee injury and did not participate Thursday.

Nabers last appeared on the injury report in Week 5 with a knee ailment, missing Wednesday’s practice, being limited Thursday and returning to full participation Friday.

Nabers assured reporters that he’d “be good” for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Giants Suddenly Thin at Returner

In other injury developments, receiver/return specialist Charlie Jones (hand), wearing a red non-contact jersey, was seen with a cast on his hand while trying, unsuccessfully, to field punts during the media portion of Thursday’s practice.

Jones also participated in a limited capacity Wednesday.

The Giants’ unofficial depth chart lists safety Jevon Holland as the backup punt returner, but it’s unlikely they would go in that direction since Holland is a starter.

On kickoff returns, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Horton didn’t rule out using starting cornerback Deonte Banks alongside Singletary, who is expected to have a bigger role on offense if Skattebo can’t play.

“I don’t think anything’s off the shelf,” Horton said. “We talk about trying to win football games. And if that gives us the best opportunity to win a football game. We’re talking about one rep. We’re talking about one rep where we can go out there and have the most success. So I don’t think anything’s off the table in that regard.”

The most likely scenario is that running back Eric Gray gets the call-up from the practice squad, since he has experience on punt and kickoff returns. Gray would also give the Giants additional depth at running back if Skattebo can’t play Sunday.

Other Injury News

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter (illness) returned to practice on a limited basis after being sent home Wednesday to rest.

In addition to Nabers, four other Giants were added to the injury report: defensive lineman Darius Alexander (foot), tight end Thomas Fidone II (thumb), outside linebacker Trace Ford (knee) and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (foot). All four were full participants.

Transactions

As anticipated, quarterback Jake Haener was waived from the 53-man roster. The Giants will look to add him back to the practice squad, but they will need an extra roster spot to accommodate the injury-related additions.

The Giants had four players in for a tryout Thursday: receivers Maurice Alexander, River Cracraft and Steven Sims, and punter Wes Pahl.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring DNP DNP WR Malik Nabers Knee -- DNP OLB Abdul Carter Illness DNP Full DL Darius Alexander Foot -- Limited OT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf Limited Limited OLB Malik Harrison Groin Limited Full CB Colton Hood Illness Limited Full WR Charlie Jones Hand Limited Limited T Andrew Thomas Groin Limited Limited TE Theo Johnson Neck Full Full OL Marcus Mbow Knee Full Full DL DJ Reader Knee Full Full TE Thomas Fidone II Thumb -- Full OLB Trace Ford Knee -- Full ILB Micah McFadden Foot -- Full

Eagles Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status RB Saquon Barkley Hamstring/Back DNP Limited LB Zack Baun Shoulder Full Full OT Markel Bell Finger Full Full LB Jihad Campbell Hamstring/Quad DNP DNP DB Michael Carter II Abdomen DNP DNP WR Britain Covey Knee DNP DNP DT Jordan Davis Thumb Full Full G Landon Dickerson Hip Full Full K Jake Elliott Right Ankle Limited Limited TE Dallas Goedert Knee Full Full OLB Jonathan Greenard Ankle Limited Limited OLB Jalyx Hunt Knee/Ankle Limited Limited CB Jonathan Jones Hamstring DNP DNP OT Jordan Mailata Elbow Full QB Tanner McKee Chest Full Limited DB Kenny Moore II Glute Full Full DT Moro Ojomo Neck Full Full WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring DNP DNP WR Dontayvion Wicks Ankle DNP DNP

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