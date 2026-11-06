Giants Injury Report: Skattebo Out Again, Nabers Added With Knee Issue
In this story:
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo missed his second straight day of practice with a hamstring strain, further putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in doubt.
Skattebo was seen on the sideline with a trainer during the media viewing portion of practice. It’s probably safe to say that if he doesn’t get at least some practice in on Friday, he’s likely to be scratched for Sunday, with the team instead eyeing the second-year running back for its Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders four days later.
Devin Singletary and Greg Desrosiers are the healthy running backs on the roster, with Tyrone Tracy on injured reserve. The team also has Eric Gray and Phil Mafah on the practice squad.
Malik Nabers Sidelined
Receiver Malik Nabers, the newly minted NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October 2026, is now on the team’s injury report after missing Thursday’s practice.
Nabers, who appears to have put the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season firmly in the rearview mirror, was listed with a knee injury and did not participate Thursday.
Nabers last appeared on the injury report in Week 5 with a knee ailment, missing Wednesday’s practice, being limited Thursday and returning to full participation Friday.
Nabers assured reporters that he’d “be good” for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.
Giants Suddenly Thin at Returner
In other injury developments, receiver/return specialist Charlie Jones (hand), wearing a red non-contact jersey, was seen with a cast on his hand while trying, unsuccessfully, to field punts during the media portion of Thursday’s practice.
Jones also participated in a limited capacity Wednesday.
The Giants’ unofficial depth chart lists safety Jevon Holland as the backup punt returner, but it’s unlikely they would go in that direction since Holland is a starter.
On kickoff returns, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Horton didn’t rule out using starting cornerback Deonte Banks alongside Singletary, who is expected to have a bigger role on offense if Skattebo can’t play.
“I don’t think anything’s off the shelf,” Horton said. “We talk about trying to win football games. And if that gives us the best opportunity to win a football game. We’re talking about one rep. We’re talking about one rep where we can go out there and have the most success. So I don’t think anything’s off the table in that regard.”
The most likely scenario is that running back Eric Gray gets the call-up from the practice squad, since he has experience on punt and kickoff returns. Gray would also give the Giants additional depth at running back if Skattebo can’t play Sunday.
Other Injury News
Outside linebacker Abdul Carter (illness) returned to practice on a limited basis after being sent home Wednesday to rest.
In addition to Nabers, four other Giants were added to the injury report: defensive lineman Darius Alexander (foot), tight end Thomas Fidone II (thumb), outside linebacker Trace Ford (knee) and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (foot). All four were full participants.
Transactions
As anticipated, quarterback Jake Haener was waived from the 53-man roster. The Giants will look to add him back to the practice squad, but they will need an extra roster spot to accommodate the injury-related additions.
The Giants had four players in for a tryout Thursday: receivers Maurice Alexander, River Cracraft and Steven Sims, and punter Wes Pahl.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
RB Cam Skattebo
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR Malik Nabers
Knee
--
DNP
OLB Abdul Carter
Illness
DNP
Full
DL Darius Alexander
Foot
--
Limited
OT Jermaine Eluemunor
Calf
Limited
Limited
OLB Malik Harrison
Groin
Limited
Full
CB Colton Hood
Illness
Limited
Full
WR Charlie Jones
Hand
Limited
Limited
T Andrew Thomas
Groin
Limited
Limited
TE Theo Johnson
Neck
Full
Full
OL Marcus Mbow
Knee
Full
Full
DL DJ Reader
Knee
Full
Full
TE Thomas Fidone II
Thumb
--
Full
OLB Trace Ford
Knee
--
Full
ILB Micah McFadden
Foot
--
Full
Eagles Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
RB Saquon Barkley
Hamstring/Back
DNP
Limited
LB Zack Baun
Shoulder
Full
Full
OT Markel Bell
Finger
Full
Full
LB Jihad Campbell
Hamstring/Quad
DNP
DNP
DB Michael Carter II
Abdomen
DNP
DNP
WR Britain Covey
Knee
DNP
DNP
DT Jordan Davis
Thumb
Full
Full
G Landon Dickerson
Hip
Full
Full
K Jake Elliott
Right Ankle
Limited
Limited
TE Dallas Goedert
Knee
Full
Full
OLB Jonathan Greenard
Ankle
Limited
Limited
OLB Jalyx Hunt
Knee/Ankle
Limited
Limited
CB Jonathan Jones
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
OT Jordan Mailata
Elbow
Full
QB Tanner McKee
Chest
Full
Limited
DB Kenny Moore II
Glute
Full
Full
DT Moro Ojomo
Neck
Full
Full
WR DeVonta Smith
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR Dontayvion Wicks
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina