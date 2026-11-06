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Giants Injury Report: Skattebo Out Again, Nabers Added With Knee Issue

With Skattebo sidelined and Nabers added to the injury report, the Giants may call up Eric Gray to help at running back and returner.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo missed his second straight day of practice with a hamstring strain, further putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in doubt.

Skattebo was seen on the sideline with a trainer during the media viewing portion of practice. It’s probably safe to say that if he doesn’t get at least some practice in on Friday, he’s likely to be scratched for Sunday, with the team instead eyeing the second-year running back for its Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders four days later.

Devin Singletary and Greg Desrosiers are the healthy running backs on the roster, with Tyrone Tracy on injured reserve. The team also has Eric Gray and Phil Mafah on the practice squad.

Malik Nabers Sidelined

Receiver Malik Nabers, the newly minted NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October 2026, is now on the team’s injury report after missing Thursday’s practice.

Nabers, who appears to have put the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season firmly in the rearview mirror, was listed with a knee injury and did not participate Thursday.

Nabers last appeared on the injury report in Week 5 with a knee ailment, missing Wednesday’s practice, being limited Thursday and returning to full participation Friday.

Nabers assured reporters that he’d “be good” for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Giants Suddenly Thin at Returner

In other injury developments, receiver/return specialist Charlie Jones (hand), wearing a red non-contact jersey, was seen with a cast on his hand while trying, unsuccessfully, to field punts during the media portion of Thursday’s practice.

Jones also participated in a limited capacity Wednesday.

The Giants’ unofficial depth chart lists safety Jevon Holland as the backup punt returner, but it’s unlikely they would go in that direction since Holland is a starter.

On kickoff returns, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Horton didn’t rule out using starting cornerback Deonte Banks alongside Singletary, who is expected to have a bigger role on offense if Skattebo can’t play.

“I don’t think anything’s off the shelf,” Horton said. “We talk about trying to win football games. And if that gives us the best opportunity to win a football game. We’re talking about one rep. We’re talking about one rep where we can go out there and have the most success. So I don’t think anything’s off the table in that regard.”

The most likely scenario is that running back Eric Gray gets the call-up from the practice squad, since he has experience on punt and kickoff returns. Gray would also give the Giants additional depth at running back if Skattebo can’t play Sunday.

Other Injury News

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter (illness) returned to practice on a limited basis after being sent home Wednesday to rest.

In addition to Nabers, four other Giants were added to the injury report: defensive lineman Darius Alexander (foot), tight end Thomas Fidone II (thumb), outside linebacker Trace Ford (knee) and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (foot). All four were full participants.

Transactions

As anticipated, quarterback Jake Haener was waived from the 53-man roster. The Giants will look to add him back to the practice squad, but they will need an extra roster spot to accommodate the injury-related additions.

The Giants had four players in for a tryout Thursday: receivers Maurice Alexander, River Cracraft and Steven Sims, and punter Wes Pahl.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

RB Cam Skattebo

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

WR Malik Nabers

Knee

--

DNP

OLB Abdul Carter

Illness

DNP

Full

DL Darius Alexander

Foot

--

Limited

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

Limited

Limited

OLB Malik Harrison

Groin

Limited

Full

CB Colton Hood

Illness

Limited

Full

WR Charlie Jones

Hand

Limited

Limited

T Andrew Thomas

Groin

Limited

Limited

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Full

Full

OL Marcus Mbow

Knee

Full

Full

DL DJ Reader

Knee

Full

Full

TE Thomas Fidone II

Thumb

--

Full

OLB Trace Ford

Knee

--

Full

ILB Micah McFadden

Foot

--

Full

Eagles Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

RB Saquon Barkley

Hamstring/Back

DNP

Limited

LB Zack Baun

Shoulder

Full

Full

OT Markel Bell

Finger

Full

Full

LB Jihad Campbell

Hamstring/Quad

DNP

DNP

DB Michael Carter II

Abdomen

DNP

DNP

WR Britain Covey

Knee

DNP

DNP

DT Jordan Davis

Thumb

Full

Full

G Landon Dickerson

Hip

Full

Full

K Jake Elliott

Right Ankle

Limited

Limited

TE Dallas Goedert

Knee

Full

Full

OLB Jonathan Greenard

Ankle

Limited

Limited

OLB Jalyx Hunt

Knee/Ankle

Limited

Limited

CB Jonathan Jones

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

OT Jordan Mailata

Elbow

Full

QB Tanner McKee

Chest

Full

Limited

DB Kenny Moore II

Glute

Full

Full

DT Moro Ojomo

Neck

Full

Full

WR DeVonta Smith

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

WR Dontayvion Wicks

Ankle

DNP

DNP

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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