Giants vs. Cardinals Live Blog: Updates, Analysis and Highlights From Week 4 at MetLife

Over his 12-year NFL career, New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston has seen it all, so not much rattles him.

That includes being challenged for his job, as is now the case after the Giants acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings this week. McCarthy, who will need at least a couple of weeks to get up to speed on the Giants' offense, is thought by many to be closer in skill set to Jaxson Dart, the starter the Giants lost in Week 2 to a season-ending knee injury.

With Winston, the Giants had to drop some of their playbook, such as RPOs and designed runs. With McCarthy, the belief is they can reinstate those types of plays if he makes enough progress and Winston struggles in the offense.

If Winston is feeling the heat coming from McCarthy, he's not worried about it.

"Man, I feel challenged to get better every single day," he said this week. "I just think that's the makeup of who I am as a person, always looking for ways to build on the positives and eliminate the negatives.

"You hear me say this a lot, no matter the circumstances, conditions, or facts, my mind is on what my heart desires, and that's to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback."

Some think the Giants, who have a Week 9 bye, could aim to swap quarterbacks by then, though a lot will depend on McCarthy's grasp of the offense and Winston's performance.

For starters, the veteran signal-caller, who earned a two-year, $13 million extension at the start of the season, will need to get the offense into the end zone more. Through two games as the primary quarterback, the Giants have scored no touchdowns.

"When you're the quarterback for the New York Football Giants, you have to give your team a chance to win, and that's just the business that we're in," he said.

So how does he plan to go about doing that?

"Focusing on what I've got to do to get better, not just this week, but day-by-day. It's going to be a different day. It's going to be a different week," Winston said.

"But I desire to, again, build on the positives and eliminate the negatives. Whereas, watching practice, my desire tomorrow is to come out better, get 1% better the next day.

"And after tomorrow, I can't even think about tomorrow because it's not tomorrow. Today has enough worries of its own. So, building on what we did today at practice and passing that message along to my teammates and just yearning to get better."

Winston will get his first crack at keeping McCarthy in the background today when the Giants host the 1-2 Arizona Cardinals on a day when the team will also be honoring the 40th anniversary of its Super Bowl XXI championship team.

You can follow all the action in our live blog featuring a curated collection of observations, video clips and much more.

And don't forget to stay right here on New York Giants On SI after the game for complete postgame coverage of the outcome.

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