Giants Enter Week 4 as Home Favorites Over Struggling Cardinals

After their gritty 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, the New York Giants enter their Week 4 home game against the Arizona Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite per FanDuel .

The initial spread marks a one-point drop from the previous week, and the reasoning may have to do with additional injuries the Giants have sustained, mainly to outside linebacker Brian Burns, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Another reason could be their offense's declining efficiency, as it has scored just 18 points in the last two contests.

The over/under in total points for the matchup jumped from the very low number last Sunday to 43.5 points. That is the sixth-highest total on the league's slate.

A Change in the Confidence Level About the Giants

Looking at the initial line for the Giants' next opponent, it's a little strange that the oddsmakers cut their favoritism in half from Week 3.

Yes, the Giants' performance against the Titans was nothing to write home about, as the offense saw its old struggles to finish drives with touchdowns inside the red zone, and the defense started to melt down the stretch of the fourth quarter before safety Jevon Holland rescued them with a game-sealing interception.

However, the Cardinals are not strolling into MetLife Stadium as a much more fearsome opponent. They sit at 1-2, and their offense currently ranks 23rd (303 yards/game).

That offense did find a way to rip the top off against the San Francisco 49ers last week, with the Cardinals scoring a season-high 30 points and generating 365 total yards in a losing effort.

On defense, Arizona allowed four passing touchdowns and an average of 6.1 yards per carry on the ground.

The Cardinals also have a few better weapons on offense, including tight end Trey McBride, who led the position in receptions (126), receiving yards (1,239), and touchdowns (11) in 2025, and Notre Dame rookie Jeremiah Love, who currently leads the Arizona rushing attack.

Both players could be bigger tests for New York's defense, which is becoming more injury-ridden by the week and working to find a consistent answer against the run.

Still, overall, Arizona is not a team whose three-game resume suggests they're even a moderate step up from the Titans, whom the Giants narrowly defeated last week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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