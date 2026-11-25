On paper, the upcoming matchup between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts suggests this week should be a cakewalk for the Giants.

The Colts have unloaded several key players, including guard Quenton Nelson, receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. They have also moved on from quarterback Daniel Jones and plan to start Anthony Richardson Sr. this week.

But that's not how the Giants are viewing the matchup.

"We know we're going to get the Colts' best this Sunday. They're not going to go out there and not play hard," said right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

"They're going to play as hard as they possibly can, especially with the gravity of the game for us, but then also, we're in first place. I'm sure they're saying in their locker room, 'Let's go out there and beat the first-place team of the NFC East and see what we can do.' We're going to take that, go in there and play as hard as we can."

And, of course, hope that they come out with a victory.

Now for this week's storylines.

Next Man Up ... Again

Once again, a key starter has been claimed by the injury bug. This time it's cornerback Greg Newsome II. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and had TightRope surgery to speed his recovery. He will miss at least four weeks.

The Giants have been relatively lucky with the next man up keeping the team afloat:

The Giants have been relatively lucky when it comes to the next man up keeping the team above water.

Jameis Winton stepped in for Jaxson Dart at cornerback, Kayvon Thibodeaux has stepped into a bigger role at outside linebacker following the ACL injury suffered by Brian Burns, Micah McFadden has been mostly solid after the team lost inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and Dawaune Smoot and Trace Ford have both done well to fill the voids left by Roy Robertson-Harris and Chauncey Golston on the defensive line.

Paulson Adebo is set to fill Newsome's spot. Adebo played well on Sunday after Newsome's early exit, and the hope is that he can rise to the challenge.

Ball Security

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) fumbles the ball during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants are tied with the Green Bay Packers for second in the league with 18 fumbles, one fewer than the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Cam Skattebo has five of them. That ties him for seventh among all offensive players and for first among running backs, alongside Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

A big part of the problem appears to be that Skattebo seeks contact. That's all well and good, but in some situations a running back is better off avoiding contact that puts the ball in harm's way.

It would be surprising for the Giants to repeat the "quasi-benching" of Skattebo they handed him in Week 6 against the Saints. Still, this carelessness with the ball in traffic can't continue.

Kicking It

New York Giants place kicker Dominic Zvada (34) successfully kicks a field goal during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You could argue that Dominic Zvada's missed 32-yard field goal was actually good, and to our eyes it looked that way. But that's irrelevant.

What is relevant is that Zvada needs to get back to his early-season form, when his kicks were stress-free no matter which hash they came from.

The Inconsistent Running Game

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after carrying the ball for a first down that sealed the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' offense was meant to be powered by its running game, but that hasn't always been the case.

New York ranks 24th in the league at 3.8 yards per rushing attempt. When it comes to closing out games in the fourth quarter, the Giants average only 3.4 yards per attempt, which ranks 23rd.

They are also tied for third in the league with two fourth-quarter fumbles, one of which was lost. Their 13 rushing first downs in the fourth quarter tie them for 26th in the league.

In short, those aren't glowing numbers. They may help explain why the Giants have just a plus-6 point differential in the fourth quarter, and why head coach John Harbaugh is believed to want to add to the running back room at some point.

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