The New York Giants ' offense has no time to dwell on its substandard Week 11 performance against the Jaguars.

Week 12 presents a potential trap game against the Indianapolis Colts, a team many Big Blue Nation fans believe the Giants should be able to move the ball against at will.

The Colts' defense has changed a lot this year. It started at the beginning of the year, when Indianapolis traded away its defensive captain and one of the faces of the organization, Zaire Franklin. It continued at midseason, when the Colts traded defensive line standout DeForest Buckner back to his old team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Since then, the Colts have leaned on a young nucleus of players, especially in the front seven.

Expect them to keep playing hard and fast, so the Giants' offense shouldn't look past them. Let's dig deeper into this defense and assess the Giants' latest puzzle to solve.

Base Personnel

New Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Colts practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts operate primarily out of an even 40 front under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

They try to keep three linebackers on the field against obvious running personnel, but they consistently shift to a nickel 4-2-5 look, adding an extra defensive back.

It is a similar defense to the one the Jacksonville Jaguars play, so the Giants should be familiar with it, along with the areas to attack through the air and on the ground.

Arden Key leads the way on the edge, and Grover Stewart anchors the interior. Stewart has stepped into a more prominent leadership role over the past few weeks.

CJ Allen is the man in the middle at Mike linebacker, while Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward man the outside at cornerback.

Rushing Defense

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord (14) on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' run defense ranks 29th across the board, an amazing show of consistency. It surrenders nearly 135 rushing yards per game, gives up 4.72 yards per carry and has a rush defense EPA of +0.01.

The run defense has been a sore spot for this unit, which has missed the consistency and veteran presence it used to have up the middle.

While the Colts have some talented young players, those players are still adjusting to the NFL and have struggled to play consistently.

This defense has allowed more than 100 rushing yards in eight of its 11 games this season, and five times, opponents have piled up more than 150 rushing yards against it.

Stewart has had a great individual season. He's drawn double teams consistently and has still been productive as a tackler, logging 39 total stops.

Passing Defense

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You would think a defense that has struggled this much against the run would look better against the pass, simply because opponents aren't throwing as much.

At first glance, the numbers back that up: the Colts rank 13th in net passing yards allowed at 220 per game.

That number doesn't tell the whole story, though. Indianapolis ranks 28th in the NFL in yards per attempt allowed (7.97) and 29th in passer rating allowed (103.7).

Offenses have taken advantage of this defense with efficient passing that complements the run game and keeps the Colts honest and off balance. Indianapolis relies on Gardner as its premier cover man in the secondary.

He leads the team with seven passes defensed and has done a good job of getting receivers on the ground when they do catch the ball.

Injuries

Ward is out with a knee injury, which forces either Jonathan Edwards or newly activated Cam Taylor-Britt into action opposite Gardner.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery is also out for Week 12, leaving the Colts' already thin interior defensive line even more vulnerable.

Giants Offensive Gameplan

The Giants have to establish the run early and often. It can't be a token part of the offense. It has to be a staple that forces the Colts' defenders to respect the rushing attack.

The Giants shouldn't leave this game without giving Cam Skattebo 17-plus carries and letting him soften up the defense, so McCarthy can pepper the Colts with short and intermediate throws to Isaiah Likely, Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields.

That will open up the downfield shots he's been missing. Hopefully, he and Darnell Mooney have kept working on their connection so they can hit some of those deep balls to someone other than Nabers.

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