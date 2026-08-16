Giants Injury Update: Dante "Turbo" Miller's Status in Question After Groin Injury

The New York Giants came out of their 13-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings relatively clean on the injury front, though, to quote head coach John Harbaugh, the team “might have a situation” with one young roster hopeful.

That would be running back Dante “Turbo” Miller, who was injured in the second half covering a punt. According to Harbaugh, Miller has a groin injury, and his status for the coming week is uncertain.

“We'll see with a soft-tissue, groin type thing, how that turns out,” Harbaugh told reporters on Sunday in a video call. “That's about the only thing right now.”

If Miller needs to miss any time, or worse yet gets waived/injured, that would be a devastating blow to a young man who was thought to have just missed out on making the roster last summer only to be squeezed out by the roster numbers.

Miller carried the ball five times in Saturday's loss, gaining just 14 yards with a long run of six yards. He did not have any targets in the passing game. He did have three kickoff returns for 69 yards, including a long of 25 yards.

Miller looked to be in obvious discomfort after the game as he left the locker room.

Reserve Cornerback Retires

Cornerback Sam Webb, whom the Giants signed on Thursday, has been placed on the reserve/retired list.

Webb appeared in the Giants’ preseason opener, finishing with two tackles on defense. Webb played in 14 defensive snaps and three on special teams. Before signing with the Giants, he had been with the Denver Broncos.

Harbaugh said that he hoped the team would be getting back some of its injured players this week as they continue training camp and get ready for a date with the Miami Dolphins.

The Giants currently have three cornerbacks who have been dealing with injuries, including Paulson Adebo (hamstring), Dru Phillips (knee), and Greg Newsome II (knee).

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